2 Thai women arrested for tricking young virgins into prostitution

Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers arrested two Thai women for operating a child prostitution ring, tricking young virgin women into offering sex services to illegal Chinese nationals.

CIB officers arrested the 21 year old Thai woman named Panida and a 22 year old woman named Nalatporn for their involvement in child prostitution. Panida was arrested at her condominium in the Rama IX area of Bangkok, while Nalatporn was arrested in the central province of Suphan Buri.

Their arrests were made following the crackdown on child prostitution operations in December of last year where police arrested two suspects, the 20 year old woman named Kwanjira and the 23 year old woman named Butsarin. Five girls aged under 18 years old were rescued.

Kwanjira and Butsarin were found tricking young girls in the northern province of Mae Hong Son who had no experience of sex into prostitution. They offered the girls to Chinese men who illegally operated businesses in Thailand.

Further investigation into the case led police to Panida and Nalatporn who were also involved in the illegal operation. They earned 120,000 baht from the illegal Chinese nationals and shared parts of the money with each young girl.

Panida reportedly hid from the arrest by moving from her home province to Bangkok while Nalarport reportedly escaped the arrest to work as a masseuse at a massage shop in Suphan Buri.

Both of the suspects admitted to their criminal actions leading them to be charged under Section 52/1 of the Suppression and Prevention of Human Trafficking Act.

The charge stated that anyone who arranges, offers, takes away, traffics, detains, or encourages a minor under 15 years old for work or service that affects the development of the minor both mentally and physically, affects the minor’s safety, or contrary to moralities. The penalty is imprisonment of up to four years and a fine of up to 400,000 baht.

Another crackdown on child prostitution was reported in the Isaan province of Udon Thani last month. In this case, a Thai man, who disguised himself as a food delivery rider, was arrested for running child prostitution. He was caught sending young girls to his clients.