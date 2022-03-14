Connect with us

Officers search forest for ranger who allegedly shot and killed ex-wife’s son

Photo via เขตรักษาพันธุ์สัตว์ป่าดงใหญ่ จ.บุรีรัมย์

A senior forest ranger allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife’s 20 year old son in the Isaan province Buriram yesterday. A team of 50 police officers and wildlife officials have been searching for the ranger who is suspected to be hiding at the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary.

The suspect, who is head of the forestry team at Dong Yai sanctuary, allegedly took a shotgun from the wildlife sanctuary office in the Non Din Daeng district and drove the sanctuary’s pickup truck, which is only for official use, about an hour to his ex-wife’s house in the Pakham district.

The forest ranger, 45 year old Pitpiroon Pirapop, allegedly fired shots at the home. The 37 year old ex-wife, her 44 year old boyfriend, and her sons tried to flee the home, but one of the sons was shot in the neck and died.

Pitpiroon faces charges for premeditated murder and attempted murder as well as illegal possession and use of a gun and ammunition. A warrant for his arrest has been issued by the Nang Rong District Court.

Pitpiroon has worked as a ranger at the sanctuary for 26 years. An official at the sanctuary says Pitpiroon has never been violent, adding that he just drinks occasionally and has been quiet about his personal life.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

