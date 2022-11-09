Thailand
Superstitious man arrested after stabbing friend to test his immortality
The superstitious man who stabbed to death a friend to test his immortality has been arrested in Chon Buri.
Officers from Tha Ruer Police Station reported to Thai media today that 51 year old Withun Ochapon was arrested last night for the murder of 44 year old Auttapon on Sunday, November 6 at his wife’s house in the Phan Thong district of Chon Buri.
Police reported that Withun refused to give any details about the crime and would not confess to the motive behind his action. Since his arrest, he has remained silent.
Police revealed more about Withum’s criminal history. He was arrested for murder in 2019, sentenced to three years in prison and released in September of this year. Withun also stabbed his first victim to death.
Withun faces two charges: under Section 288 of the Criminal Law: murdering others intentionally. He could face the death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment from 25 to 40 years.
Secondly, under Section 371 of the Criminal Law, anyone bringing a weapon into a city, community, or public area without a necessary reason, faces a fine of up to 1,000 baht, and the court will seize his weapon.
Withun’s wife and family members insisted that they did not know what he had done when he returned home so officers did not issue any charges against them.
ORIGINAL STORY: Man stabbed to death by superstitious friend
A man was stabbed to death yesterday by a superstitious friend who believed an amulet the victim wore made him immortal. The delusional offender, who was only released from prison last year after murdering someone else, wanted to test the victim’s mortality by stabbing him.
Police reported that 44 year old Auttapon Na Nakhon was stabbed to death by his friend, 51 year old Withun (surname reserved), on Sunday, November 6, in front of a house in the Klong Toey area of Bangkok.
The injured Auttapon managed to escape the scene and flagged down a motorcycle rider who tried to take him to hospital. Unfortunately, the stab victim died on the way.
The motorcycle rider reported that Auttapon revealed details of the incident before he died, that Auttapon was stabbed by Withun because of the amulet he wore.
Officers from Tha Ruer Police Station investigated the house and checked the CCTV camera. The video showed the two friends drinking together with some work colleagues at the house.
The footage reveals that they went out together to pee near the house with Auttapon returning to the party first. Withun followed and is seen and heard asking to see the amulet Auttapon wore.
Auttapon allowed Withun to look closer at his amulet. Auttapon said…
“Why bro? Do you have any sacred amulet to give me?”
Withun said…
“Can I test?”
Autthapon said…
“Test what? No, no, bro, it’s not good. I’m not immortal bro.”
Withun said…
“I thought you have a good amulet. Let’s see.”
It was here that Withun suddenly stabbed Auttapon in the chest.
According to a report on Khasod, the two men drank together almost every day and had never had any row before, but Withum has previous form for murder.
He was imprisoned four years ago in the southern province of Thailand. He was released last year and travelled to work in Bangkok.
The police are now searching for Withun and believe he is still hiding in the Klong Toey area.
