Kush House: Bangkok’s most unique cannabis dispensary

You are invited to the grand opening of Kush House cannabis dispensary, in the heart of Bangkok, tonight at 9pm.

Two things set Kush House apart from other cannabis stores in Thailand: Thai Traditional Medicine and art.

The visually striking atmosphere at Kush House – conveniently located at the entrance of Sukhumvit 22 – has been carefully crafted to give customers an all-inclusive sensory and educational marijuana experience.

Kush House will host regular art exhibitions, starting tonight with an exhibit by well-known pop and graffiti artist Chip7.

As well as offering a wide range of the highest quality flowers and visuals, Kush House features an on-site team of Thai Traditional Medicine Doctors ready to help customers understand how to treat their ailments with cannabis and other herbs.

Locally and globally, cannabis has come into its own in recent years as the veil of uncertainty and rumour has been peeled back. More and more people are discovering the benefits of consuming this ancient plant.

So when OG Canna Retail Company decided to open locations in Bangkok, they knew they needed to stand out from the crowd by offering high-quality cannabis products in a setting that encapsulates the culture and energy of Bangkok.

Their mission becomes a reality tonight with a grand opening party which opens to the public at 9pm at Kush House, 1 Soi Sukhumvit 22, Khlong Toei – just a few minute’s walk from Phrom Phong BTS Station.

Kush House offers laboratory-certified marijuana officially graded by Mahakan Biotech. As part of the OG Canna Company, Kush House was developed with the country’s most knowledgeable and passionate cannabis growers such as Baba Fat who leads grow operations for the group.

Co-founder of OG Canna Retail Company Ben Baskins said…

“The dedicated team has masterfully created a venue best described as a contemporary apothecary with on-site facilities designed to cater to all customers’ varying needs, be that be beginners or expert connoisseurs.”

“Together with sourcing and supplying patrons with the highest quality flowers, Kush House employs expert budtenders who are always ready and waiting to advise on the most suitable strains for the occasion, as well as on-site Thai Traditional Medicine doctors who can provide professional, traditional medicinal treatments and natural remedies.”

Customers can take advantage of Kush House’s facilities including a community room, consumption lounge and art gallery space. Kush House also sells snacks and drinks, cannabis accessories and merchandise.

At tonight’s grand opening, Kush House will exhibit art by well-known pop and graffiti artist Chip7, who has been involved with art projects for Never Say Cutz Barber Shop in Bangkok and has worked with international brands like Nike, Smirnoff, Isuzu and hotel chains like Marriott and Aloft. Chip7 also worked as the art director for Thaitanium’s Make It Happen music video.

Kush House will open daily from 11am-11pm.