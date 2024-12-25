MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 10:49, 25 December 2024| Updated: 10:52, 25 December 2024
54 1 minute read
Photo via Facebook/ MRT Purple Line

The Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) announced its new year’s gift for passengers, extending services on four routes across Bangkok from midnight to 2am on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Free parking will also be provided at each station.

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Surapong Piyachote, stated that the ministry, in collaboration with the MRT and other transport concessionaires, planned measures to accommodate the public during the new year period, as numerous events are set to run late into New Year’s Eve.

MRT services, which usually end around midnight, will operate extended hours on the Purple, Blue, Yellow, and Pink lines, running from 6am on December 31 to 2 am on January 1, 2025. The last trains will depart from their respective terminal stations at 2am.

To encourage the use of public transport during the celebrations, the MRT will also provide free parking facilities along its routes. The designated parking areas are as follows:

  • Purple Line: Khlong Bang Phai Station, Sam Yaek Bang Yai Station, Bang Rak Noi Tha It Station, and Yaek Nonthaburi 1 Station
  • Blue Line: Lat Phrao Station, Thailand Cultural Centre Station, Lak Song Station, Rama IX Station, Phetchaburi Station, Sukhumvit Station, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre Station, and Sam Yan Station
  • Yellow Line: Si Iam Station
  • Pink Line: Min Buri Station
  • BTS Green Line: Keha Station, Yaek Kor Por Aor Station, and Khu Khot Station
Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

Parking will be available free of charge from 5am on December 31 to 1am on January 1, 2025, except for parking along the MRT Pink Line, which will remain free until 2am on January 1, 2025.

Additional ticket counters will be set up at popular stations to help reduce crowding and minimise congestion.

Photo via Facebook/ การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

Passengers seeking further information and updates can contact the respective lines as follows:

This extended service aims to ensure everyone can enjoy the countdown events at prominent destinations across Bangkok and travel home safely.

