Srettha’s agenda for three-day tour to three Thai provinces revealed

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke revealed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s inspection tour of three provinces: Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi, spanning May 10 to 12.

Kicking off yesterday afternoon, the Bangkok-born PM initiated discussions on local matters at the Lad Nam Tien floodgate in Suphan Buri Province. He also mingled with the public at the Jorakhesamphan Sluice Gates, delving deeper into community concerns.

Next on the agenda was a visit to the revered Wat Khao Tham Thiam in U Thong district to pay homage to the sacred Phra Phuttha Bhusayakiri Sri Suvarnabhumi, known as Luang Por U Thong, a towering Buddha sculpture etched into a cliffside, cherished by the Suphan Buri locals.

Today, May 11, the prime minister will be tackling forest runoff issues causing havoc in Kanchanaburi’s Pakprak sub-district, followed by a border checkpoint inspection, with a keen eye on security and international labour matters. Then, it’s off to strategise on tourism development at the iconic Mon Bridge in Sangkhlaburi district.

Tomorrow, the 62 year old PM will scrutinise agricultural trade scenarios and pricing, engaging with local farmers at the bustling Central Market of Fruits and Vegetables (Srimuang Market) in Ratchaburi Province, reported Pattaya Mail.

Wrapping up, discussions on elevating secondary city tourism take centre stage at Rattanakosin Potterythai.

