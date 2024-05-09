Suphan Buri’s Mae Buay Salay restaurant preprares for PM’s visit

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Suphan Buri’s Mae Buay Salay restaurant, a renowned culinary landmark with over 80 years of history, is bustling with preparations to welcome the prime minister and Cabinet members on their upcoming visit.

The restaurant, famed for its delectable river prawns and enduring tradition, is set to showcase its signature dishes to high-profile guests.

Mae Buay Salay, located in the Bang Pla Ma district of Suphan Buri province, stands as a testament to the culinary heritage passed down through generations. Currently helmed by Napaporn Suntharatham, the restaurant continues to serve up the same mouthwatering dishes that have captivated locals and visitors alike since its inception in 1942.

Napaporn Suntharatham, who inherited the business from her forebears, shared that the origins of Mae Buay Salay date back to the time when her grandmother began selling sales (a traditional Thai dessert) at local memorial events.

The dessert’s popularity prompted the local district office to suggest an expansion into a full-fledged restaurant, to cater to guests and dignitaries. Responding to the demand, Mae Buay Salay evolved into a culinary institution, now serving a mix of traditional Thai sweets, a café experience, and a restaurant offering.

The restaurant’s speciality lies in its large river prawns, weighing approximately 90 grammes each, prepared in various styles such as grilled, salt-fried, and stir-fried with white cabbage.

Other notable menu items include crispy noodles, small soft-fleshed fish, fish ball curry, spicy fish stir-fry, and steamed fish with dipping sauce. Emphasising quality, Mae Buay Salay sources fresh ingredients daily to ensure the high standard of its cuisine.

Upon learning of the Bangko-born Srettha’s plan to dine at Mae Buay Salay, Napaporn expressed her excitement and honour to host such esteemed guests.

“It’s heartwarming to think that the prime minister would consider our restaurant for his visit. We are thrilled and look forward to welcoming him and the Cabinet ministers.”

In anticipation of the visit, the restaurant has been meticulously prepared, with a special emphasis on the dining area and a carefully curated menu to impress the guests, reported KhaoSod.

Napaporn highlighted that the Thai PM and the Cabinet will have the opportunity to sample some of Mae Buay Salay’s most famous dishes, including the salt-fried river prawns, grilled prawns, stir-fried prawns with white cabbage, and spicy hot and sour soup with horse mackerel, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience.