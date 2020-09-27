Special Tourist Visa to visit Thailand approved Monday | The Thaiger

Thailand
Special Tourist Visa to visit Thailand approved Monday
The much-debated Special Tourist Visa is set to be approved tomorrow during a meeting chaired by PM Prayut with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The approval comes as government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul says the country expects around 1,200 tourists per month to come in on the new category of visa after the country reopens, but the visa is not without restrictions.
Each traveller has to take a Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to departing on a charter or private flight to Thailand, which must gain approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or CCSA before flying to Thailand. The charter flights have their own list of restrictions and will not be allowed to sell anything on board, and have been told to adhere to the strict guidelines from the CCSA
Tourists will also have to sign a letter agreeing to the government’s Covid measures which include a mandatory 14 day quarnntine in an approved accommodation and carry proof of Covid health insurance covering $US 100,000 or 3 million baht. After arriving, the travellers must submit to another Covid test and download an app to monitor their health.
So far, Phuket airport has reportedly finished installing Covid labsto prepare for the incoming tourists, with more airports expected to follow. In one year, Traisuree says the number of travellers arriving on the special visa is expected to reach 14,400 people, generating about 12.4 billion baht in revenue.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Thailand
Phuket police arrest 6 after finding large amounts of methamphetamine in raid
Phuket Provincial Police have arrested 6 people after finding large amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs during a raid. One suspect alone allegedly had 7.6kg of crystal meth (ya ice) and over 12,500 methamphetamine pills (ya bah). 29 year old Surasak ‘Bank’ Wijit and 27 year old Panida ‘Mei’ Saeyang were arrested at an apartment car park in Soi Lookkaew, Moo 6, Rassada, after they were found in posession of the drugs.
Police also found 2 mobile phones and a red Honda PCX, that was reportedly registered in Phuket, as evidence. Both suspects have been charged with posessing a Category 1 drug with the intent to sell.
Other suspects arrested include 36 year old from Chiang Rai, 42 year old Sarawut ‘An’ Srichanon, from Ranong and 31 year old Pornthep ‘Iew’ Thepchampa, who were charged with the same crimes in Chalong after police found more drugs in their posession. 33 year old Kamon ‘Kung’ Sae-ngow, was arrested as well after police found kratom juice and leaves at a house in Soi Phatchanee, Moo 2, Rassada. He was taken to Phuket City Police station and was charged with a Category 5 drug possession but not with the intent to sell.
Thailand
Phuket Muay Thai fighter is the first Thai national to compete in UFC
The upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship Fight Night event in Abu Dhabi will feature Thailand’s only national marking her third fight with the UFC, the world’s largest mixed martial arts competition. 24 year old Loma Lookboonme, from Burirram in northeastern Thailand, will fight in the event on October 3, 2020.
Loma is a Muay Thai fighter who has adapted her MMA skills to fight in the UFC where she currently trains at the Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket. Loma qualified for the national team at the age of 19 and has fought in over 12 nations worldwide. She currently trains 6 days a week starting daily at 6:30am with a 3 kilometre run. In the UFC, she will be competing against China’s Angela Lee who is the undisputed champion of the 52 kilogram fist weight category.
Loma’s parents are former Muay Thai fighters and her 2 sisters currently compete as well. She reportedly started training at 8 years old after being inspired by her father, whom she describes as her “hero.”
Like most Thais in such fighting sports, Muay Thai offers a way to rise out of poverty-and fighting for the UFC can be financially lucrative. But Loma says her only Thai sponsor is the gym where she trains, with the rest of her sponsors being from foreign brands. She says she is trying to get more Thai sponsors but feels that maybe she needs to win the UFC first before Thai brands notice her.
Loma lost her last fight and says her new opponent gives her nothing to lose. She says her goal is to get into the Top 10, but is not sure when it will happen. Loma says for now, it would be good to fight against someone in the Top 10 to help her prepare for her future.
Thailand
Majority in survey say now is the time to share ideas to solve conflicts
A majority of those surveyed in a recent Suan Dusit Rajabhat University poll say now is the time to work together to solve the conflicts that are plaguing the country. The poll, known as the Suan Dusit Poll, was conducted online from September 23-25, asked for opinions on the long-standing conflicts in Thailand.
1,263 online netizens responded with a large majority-almost 92% saying now is the time for all who are concerned to come together to brainstorm ideas on how to resolve the conflicts. The rest of the respondents, around 8%, said other things. Each respondent was given more than one allowed answer when asked for suggestions of how to fix the issues with almost 89% saying the government should be open to all opinions. Almost 88% said there should not be any violence, 82% said no double-standards, 74% said forums should be held nationwide to allow opinions, and 69% wanted the parties involved in the conflicts to take a step backward.
However, the question of who should lead the country in resolving these issues was split closely between pollsters wanting core members and representatives of different groups, the prime minister, and the people. Only around 13% pointed towards the government sector as taking the lead and lastly, around 9% pointing to the students and youth.
A majority of respondents, about 75%, agree that the brainstorming would be successful with almost 25% saying it would be unlikely to be successful. Such a poll comes after major anti-government student protests at Bangkok’s Thammasat University have rocked the nation, with some saying, for the first time, the rallies have thwarted the Lese Majeste laws in place that have historically put a muzzle on free speech and criticisms of the monarchy and King. Such protests have led to the arrestsof those leading the movement especially after a plaque was placedat the Grand Palace declaring that “Thailand belongs to the people.”
Maag
September 27, 2020 at 11:56 am
Sound good , 1000′ and 1000′ of tourists will finaly rush back !
Dirty Farang
September 27, 2020 at 12:21 pm
yeah wait, I put my socks on
Thai
September 27, 2020 at 12:36 pm
amazing and very very very relaxing plan for tourists. Also seem Thailand is getting a lot of money from that.
Extremely a smart plan .. cheers !
Perceville Smithers
September 27, 2020 at 12:51 pm
This is like the girlfriend or boyfriend who got bigheaded not realizing she/he could be replaced.
Victror
September 27, 2020 at 1:26 pm
The Thai government seems to live in a dreamworld. Get real!
Ray W.
September 27, 2020 at 2:28 pm
….this will fail to have any noticeable impact, too draconian, too complicated, and too late. Here’s what you do: open the boards to every tourists with money to spend, test on arrival, and if you pass – have fun – and that’s it. You manage the risk, you deal with what cases come up, and you try to get the economy back on track… its still going to take 5 years however, if we’re licky.
homesick
September 27, 2020 at 2:40 pm
People with existing retirement visas and re-entry permits could have their visa honoured and be reunited with loved ones.
susie
September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Exactly. I’ve learnt far more than I ever wanted to about Thailand as a place for holiday makers or investors. But as a “dirty farang” who needs to be “cleared out” or locked up I sincerely doubt my opinion matters.
Why jump through a whole set of still yet to be decided hoops to come to a country that has shown total and utter contempt for any outsider? It bares it’s teeth and snarls while holding out a hand for the wallet.
Problem is, everyone else on the playground has read and heard the same stuff. Amazing Thailand has shown an incredibly ugly face to the rest of the world. The “undesirables” who remain here all have family back home and now a new story to tell (if they don’t all get rounded up and put in camps first) And that won’t be easy to recover from.
After Tsunami, world sympathy was high. After even a few of the covid farang quotes I doubt that rose-tinted sentiment remains. I have lived throughout Asia since 2007 and have never ever experienced being talked about in the press and by politicians in the way I have witnessed in Thailand.
Martin Walker
September 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm
14000 tourists are going to generate 12.4 billion wow some rich people coming !!!
Bobby m
September 27, 2020 at 3:07 pm
Don’t wast your money getting ready. We are not coming. Simples.
Wijnschenk
September 27, 2020 at 3:47 pm
Why thai insurance money again???
Every normal foreigner has a insurance covering worldwide.
Why oh why?? Thai insurance……
I know the answer: MONEY
Wijnschenk
September 27, 2020 at 4:13 pm
By the way.
It is not!! Allowed in many countrys to have two !! Health insurances!!.
So cancel the one you have For many years?? And get one from thailand totally crazy!!
Wijnschenk
September 27, 2020 at 4:37 pm
Het is niet mogelijk om voor je zorgverzekering dubbel verzekerd te zijn. … Beide verzekeraars lopen het risico dat je een schade bij hun claimt. Daarom moet je voor beide verzekeringen gewoon blijven betalen. Je betaalt dubbele premie, maar je krijgt niet dubbel uitgekeerd bij schade.
This is the dutch rule!!
Not allowed to thave 2!! Insurances.