Connect with us

Thailand

South Korean drug mule dies after injesting narcotics from split condom

Published

 on 

Photo via Hankoo kilbo

A South Korean drug mule died after the condoms he ingested carrying illegal narcotics ripped open in his stomach.

The South Korean media platform Hankook Ilbo reported last Wednesday, October 12, that the drug courier died while smuggling narcotics from Thailand to Malaysia and his home country.

The South Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) confirmed that they found the 50 year old South Korean man dead in his house in the Youngsan district of Seoul on September 25.

The KNPA reported that the man died from an overdose of ecstasy. Some 20.36 milligrammes per litre of the drug were found in his bloodstream, 200 times higher than one ecstasy tablet.

Police made known they found 209 condoms in his stomach, each filled full of ecstasy, and 79 of those condoms had spilt open.

Police also found more than 118 grammes of ketamine in another condom.

Police reported that the man travelled from South Korea to Thailand in August. He then journeyed from Thailand to Malaysia before going back to South Korea. He arrived on Saturday, September 24, one day before he died.

The officer in charge of the case said he is pretty certain that the man smuggled drugs for sale and not for personal use. A hair sample revealed that he was not a drug taker and that the condoms filled with illegal substances accidentally exploded in his stomach.

The officer reported that the police are determined to track down and arrest the relevant people involved behind the scenes. The officer added that the South Korean authorities are worried about the drug situation in the country and this discovery confirmed the trafficking of illicit narcotics into South Korea is on the increase.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Cabra
2022-10-17 17:19
You have to be seriously desperate to be a drug mule. Helluva way to die. Pity the people who get taken advantage of like this

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World18 mins ago

Russia launches “kamikaze drones” into Ukraine capital
Thailand24 mins ago

Man electrocuted while walking on Bangkok pavement
Transport1 hour ago

Google Maps update makes it easy to find EV charging stations in Thailand
Sponsored8 hours ago

How to spend your day at Andamanda Waterpark Phuket
Thailand1 hour ago

South Korean drug mule dies after injesting narcotics from split condom
World2 hours ago

Prisoners killed in fire at Iran’s most notorious prison
Crime2 hours ago

UN expert says Russian army uses sexual violence as a tactic
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism2 hours ago

Lift restrictions, South Korea told, or lose Thai tourists
Road deaths2 hours ago

Abbot crashes into motorbike killing village chief’s daughter in northeast Thailand
Bangkok3 hours ago

Thailand’s 11th monkeypox patient confirmed in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Deputy PM says criticising government is not a big deal
Singapore3 hours ago

Singapore reviewing import of 16 insects for food
Travel4 hours ago

Thai AirAsia launches new routes from Bangkok to Bangladesh and India
Phang Nga4 hours ago

Strong winds interrupt island tourism in Phang Nga
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand has the world’s worst pension system
Thailand6 hours ago

Phuket light rail project derailed once again
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending