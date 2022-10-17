South Korean drug mule dies after injesting narcotics from split condom

A South Korean drug mule died after the condoms he ingested carrying illegal narcotics ripped open in his stomach.

The South Korean media platform Hankook Ilbo reported last Wednesday, October 12, that the drug courier died while smuggling narcotics from Thailand to Malaysia and his home country.

The South Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) confirmed that they found the 50 year old South Korean man dead in his house in the Youngsan district of Seoul on September 25.

The KNPA reported that the man died from an overdose of ecstasy. Some 20.36 milligrammes per litre of the drug were found in his bloodstream, 200 times higher than one ecstasy tablet.

Police made known they found 209 condoms in his stomach, each filled full of ecstasy, and 79 of those condoms had spilt open.

Police also found more than 118 grammes of ketamine in another condom.

Police reported that the man travelled from South Korea to Thailand in August. He then journeyed from Thailand to Malaysia before going back to South Korea. He arrived on Saturday, September 24, one day before he died.

The officer in charge of the case said he is pretty certain that the man smuggled drugs for sale and not for personal use. A hair sample revealed that he was not a drug taker and that the condoms filled with illegal substances accidentally exploded in his stomach.

The officer reported that the police are determined to track down and arrest the relevant people involved behind the scenes. The officer added that the South Korean authorities are worried about the drug situation in the country and this discovery confirmed the trafficking of illicit narcotics into South Korea is on the increase.