Thailand
Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Thailand’s Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List and been awarded an MBE, the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, for his animal welfare efforts in south east Asia.
John Dalley, from Leeds, UK, was named alongside celebrities, volunteers, medical staff and key workers in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List. When asked for a comment, John expressed that the award was really a recognition of the work done by thousands of volunteers and supporters that have kept the foundation alive for the past 17 years.
One such supporter was John’s late wife Gill, whom he wishes was able to share in the award. Gill, also co-founded the organisation, and received many awards for her work during her lifetime. One notable achievement by Gill was being honoured with Asian of the Year in the Channel News Asia annual awards-a first for a non-Asian by birth to receive such an honour.
John and Gill founded the Soi Dog (soi=street in Thai language) Foundation in 2003 when they retired in Phuket, where the organisation has since flourished into an epicentre for sterilising and treating dogs – more than any other organisation in the world. Fellow retiree Margot Homburg also co-founded the organisation which is expected to see half a million animals sterilised and vaccinated since its commencement by this December, a feat that has recently been quite tremendous due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: John and Gill Dalley, co-founders of Soi Dog Foundation. Gill died in February 2017.
Soi Dog’s Phuket shelter in Mai Khao has been hit hard by overcrowding this year as owners, affected by the pandemic, could no longer afford to take care of their animals. However, instead of closing its doors, the Foundation constructed new dog enclosures and purchased additional land. Such tenacity in times like this show the strength of the founders as it hasn’t been their first go with hard times.
Gill’s untimely passing in 2017 came after continuing her work with the foundation, despite losing her legs over 15 years ago. Since then, the foundation has fought Thai smugglers who engaged in selling hundreds of thousands of dogs to Vietnam’s meat markets and have pushed to strengthen the Animal Welfare Act, which the foundation helped to introduce in 2014. Dalley says education, legislation and large-scale sterilisation is the best way to help street dogs in the future.
With those goals in mind, the Soi Dog Foundation is opening a brand-new education centre which focuses on educating the next generation in respect for both stray and domestic animals. John says it will continue its mission to improve the welfare of dogs and cats in Asia, to create a society without homeless animals and to end animal cruelty.
The Foundation operates on donations and its ‘Catch, Neuter, Vaccine, Return’ program remains at the forefront of its objectives. Dalley, Gill and Margot have set a prime example of how a few people can truly change the world for the better.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
The Appeals Court has refocused attention on the case of TV actress and former Miss Teen Thailand Amelia “Amy” Jacobs, after handing down new sentences were much higher than the initial court’s, with the defendant having reportedly fled the country last year. 30 year old Amelia, was originally sentenced to 3 months in jail, suspended for 2 years, and fined 5,000 baht by the Min Buri Court for taking drugs in August 2018.
On Thursday the Appeals Court revised the sentence and handed down life imprisonment and a fine of a million baht for the drug offence. But the court reduced the sentence and the fine to 33 years and 4 months and 666,666.67 baht, citing her useful testimony. The actress failed to appear for court’s ruling and the sentence was read in her absence.
Amy reportedly flew out the country on August 22 last year, while the suspended jail term was still in effect. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, with the statute of limitations lasting 30 years.
In a Facebook post, high-profile activist Atchariya Ruengrattanapong said the actress left on August 22 last year for Dubai and never returned. The deputy Immigration Bureau chief said his office is looking into her whereabouts but could not disclose the information to the public.
Amelia was arrested along with her boyfriend, Punyawat Hirantecha, at a house in Bangkok on September 19, 2017, following the arrest of a man who claimed he bought drugs from Punyawat. Crystal meth was found in his possession.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Police: No foul play in Vorayuth witness’s death
Police today ruled out the possibility of murder in the death of a key witness in Red Bull drinks heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya’s hit-and-run case. The regional police commander in Chiang Mai, where the witness died in a motorcycle incident last month, said new autopsy results found no trace of any suspicious substance apart from alcohol in Jaruchart Mardthong’s body. Investigators ruled his death a drunk driving incident. A high concentration (218 milligrams) of alcohol was found in his bloodstream.
“All the evidence suggested that it was an accident. We also found no evidence which suggests the driver of the other motorcycle knew Jaruchart before they met.”
The other motorcyclist was identified as Somchai Tawino, but no charges have yet been filed for his involvement in the incident, according to police.
Jaruchart was one of 2 witnesses who told investigators that Vorayuth was driving under 80 kmph when his Ferrari crashed into a patrol motorcycle, killing senior police officer Wichian Klanprasert in Bangkok in 2012. Their testimonies are believed to have contributed to prosecutors’ decision to drop the charges against Vorayuth.
His abrupt death during renewed scrutiny over the case prompted many to believe a conspiracy was involved. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha himself instructed authorities to secure Jaruchart’s body for further examination earlier this month, just hours before it was due to be cremated.
Investigators will also question Pasin Akaradejthanachot, an aide to the former Chiang Mai Senator Chuchai Lertpongadisorn, who stole and destroyed Jaruchart’s phone from the hospital.
Pasin had said to police that he was concerned about the photos of him taken with Jaruchart, which could have affected his campaign for a local election.
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Panel says Boss Voovidhya arrest warrant still stands
The arrest warrant for Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya remains in place, despite a request from police that it be withdrawn, according to the head of the independent panel examining the 2012 hit-and-run case. Vicha Mahakun, who chairs the panel, was speaking yesterday after a second meeting of the panel, ordered by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha amid public outrage over public prosecutors’ decision not to indict Vorayuth.
The panel learned from the chief judge of Southern Bangkok Criminal Court that police had requested the warrant be cancelled but the move was opposed by a group led by former Bangkok senator Rosana Tositrakul, who petitioned the court against the police request.
The court therefore asked police to withdraw their request, which they eventually did, according to Vicha, who added that especially since the Office of the Attorney General has announced new evidence in the case and that a fresh probe is likely to be ordered, “the warrant should not be revoked.”
Vicha says his panel is due to question the Attorney General’s team.
The deputy chief of Bangkok’s Thong Lor police station says investigators will question new witnesses as soon as they receive an order from the OAG. He was responding to the OAG’s findings about a formal inspection of the speed of Vorayuth’s Ferrari when it crashed into the rear of the motorcycle of 47 year old police officer Wichian Klanprasert, killing him, on September 3, 2012. It also referred to a medical exam on the suspect that found narcotics, including cocaine, in his bloodstream.
A member of the panel said Tuesday the new evidence involves statements by 2 experts about the Ferrari’s speed at the time of the fatal crash. Prayuth Petchkhun, who is also a deputy spokesman for the OAG, told the House committee on Law, Justice and Human Rights yesterday that a new piece of evidence found by the OAG’s panel showed Vorayuth’s Ferrari was going as fast as 177 kmh.
The report was prepared by a physics lecturer at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Science. The discovery of narcotics in Vorayuth’s body also justifies additional charges against the suspect and a new probe into the substances, according to Prayuth.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
8,000 homes inundated in Nakhon Ratchasima after 2 says of torrential rain
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
German politician raises questions about the status of Thailand’s Head of State
New Bangkok BTS line to start running in December
Attackers of hospital emergency ward receive prison sentences
74 Thais in quarantine after Burmese truck driver tests positive for Covid-19
2 new cases, Covid-19 update (Sunday)
Bangkok residents not satisfied with floodwater management-Nida Poll
UPDATE: 18 dead, 44 injured, bus collides with train in Chachoengsao
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Bangkok police warn protesters not to block King’s motorcade in October 14 protest
Soi Dog Foundation co-founder John Dalley honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours List
Minor International Chairman calls for major overhaul of Thailand’s ASQ
Rain with “strong winds” forecast for most of Thailand
China’s economy expected to grow 1.6% in 2020 – World Bank
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Hard truths about travelling to Thailand, right now
Thailand now accepting applications for permanent residency
7 foreign teachers found working illegally at Sarasas school
44 years on – the 1976 Thammasat University Massacre
Possible delay of foreign tourists arriving to Phuket
Mother and daughter forced to sell home due to neighbour who won’t stop singing
“There is hope” Covid-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of the year, WHO director
Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
Phuket in a Covid Crisis – VIDEO
Phuket woman dies shortly after eating mangrove horseshoe crab
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
“No more coups”, Thailand’s new military commander
Thailand News Today | Army v Twitter, Tourism interrupted, Thailand World’s #6 | October 9
Thailand News Today | Tourist arrivals postponed, Will Boss return?, deadly centipede | October 8
Thailand News Today | Poll-Keep borders closed, quarantine exemption, heavy rain | October 7
Thailand News Today | Business people exemptions, road checkpoints, Phuket delay | October 6
Thailand News Today | Live from Thammasat, Sacked teacher sues parents, Pattaya eating contest | October 5, 2020
Thailand News Today | Prison release?, Pattaya Makeover, 6 new Covid cases | October 2
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
- Bangkok3 days ago
Dive team searches for couple’s bodies in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya river
- Thailand3 days ago
Former Muay Thai champion dies after poisonous centipede bite
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Health Ministry wants to reduce tourist quarantine to 10 days
- Phuket3 days ago
First batch of Special Tourist Visa arrivals for Phuket ‘postponed’, no refunds
- Opinion2 days ago
The myth of native English speaking teachers in Thailand – OPINION
- Phuket3 days ago
Special Tourist Visa flight postponed, National Security Council confirms
- Thailand3 days ago
Clerk calls out Thai Army for alleged corruption
harry1
October 11, 2020 at 3:14 pm
and well deserved hopefully Thailand will reciprocate the highest honour for his achievement and world recognition for his team compassion to soi dog foundation
J7nkman
October 11, 2020 at 4:01 pm
Agree with you harry1.
Outstanding work this man has done in Thailand.