Small earthquake strikes Krabi, no tsunami risk reported

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred in Krabi province, with the epicentre located in Khlong Khama subdistrict, Nuea Khlong district.

The event, which was felt by locals, took place at 2.27pm yesterday, April 14. The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Surveillance Division reported the quake’s depth at 2 kilometres.

At 2.42pm, the Thai Meteorological Department issued a statement confirming the earthquake details, including its coordinates of 8.022°N latitude and 98.978°E longitude. The tremors were perceived in Nuea Khlong and Mueang Krabi districts. Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.

The Mitrearth Facebook page related the earthquake to the Khlong Marui Fault but clarified that there was no tsunami risk. Mitrearth also provided insights into the Khlong Marui Fault, noting its connection to the Ranong-Khlong Marui fault system. This fault system stretches northeast to southwest, crossing several provinces in southern Thailand.

According to Tapponnier et al. (1986), the faults are characterised by lateral slip movements with a left-lateral strike-slip motion. Despite these characteristics, many academics remain sceptical about the fault’s potential to cause significant earthquakes.

Historical data reveal only small to moderate earthquakes (magnitude 2.0 to 4.0) have been detected within this fault system, occurring infrequently compared to other fault lines in northern and western Thailand.

The largest recorded earthquake linked to the Ranong Fault occurred offshore of Prachuap Khiri Khan province in the Gulf of Thailand on October 8, 2006, with a magnitude of 5.0, marking the highest magnitude earthquake detected by monitoring equipment for the Ranong Fault, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, on the morning of April 7, 16 minor earthquakes were recorded in Wiang Haeng district of Chiang Mai and Pai district of Mae Hong Son, with magnitudes ranging from 1.9 to 3.8 on the Richter scale. Only a few of the tremors were strong enough to be felt by residents.