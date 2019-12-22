Sixteen Singaporeans end up in hospital following van crash in central Thailand | The Thaiger

Thailand
Sixteen Singaporeans end up in hospital following van crash in central Thailand
Sixteen Singaporean tourists were rushed to hospital following a tour bus crash in Sing Buri, central Thailand. Their tour van careered off a road in the main city district on Friday night and ended up on its side in the roadside.
The Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescue workers attended the scene and attended to the injured. 16 passengers were injured, 5 seriously. The vehicle was a passenger van, in the style of a Pattaya BahtBus.
Police report that the Singaporean tourists were returning from a tour of a church and a local market in the Bang Rachan district. They were attending Christmas celebrations around the region.
The accident occurred when they were on their way back to the hotel where they were staying. Police report that the bus driver had apparently tried to evade a collision with a vehicle driving towards them in the wrong lane but lost control of his van. The vehicle careered off the road and ended up in the roadside bushes with the bus coming to rest on its side.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Go easy on the antibiotics, warn Thai medical experts
Antibiotic resistance is a significant threat to the health of Thais, according to leading medical experts who are urging people to cut down their use of antibiotics. There has long been a practice of the drugs being all too readily prescribed – often completely unnecessarily or erroneously – by doctors in the Kingdom.
The habit has then been learned by Thais who self-prescribe and pick up antibiotics at their local pharmacy as a cure-all for any and all ailments.
Antibiotic resistance is the ability of bacteria or other microbes to resist the effects of an antibiotic. Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria change in some way that reduces or eliminates the effectiveness of drugs, chemicals, or other agents designed to cure or prevent infections – Wikipedia
The Bangkok Post reports that Dr Luechai Sringernyuang from Bangkok’s renowned Mahidol University has issued a warning about the threat of antibiotic resistance while speaking at a recent conference called One Health Drivers of Antibacterial Resistance in Thailand. The conference is a joint undertaking between the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University’s Siriraj Hospital, the Chulabhorn Research Institute, and the UK’s University of Bristol, and is funded by the UK’s National Institute for Health Research.
“Antibiotic resistance is considered a major public health problem in Thailand, with approximately 80,000 AMR (antimicrobial resistance) cases a year, leading to longer hospital stays, a higher chance of death and economic losses of no less than 40 billion baht.”
A five year National Strategic Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in Thailand was introduced by the Government in 2016, with the aim of reducing AMR-induced illness by 50% and reducing antimicrobial use in the treatment of humans and animals by 20-30% between 2017 to 2021. The plan also aims for a 20% increase in public awareness and understanding of AMR.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep your phone’s operating system up to date or lose mobile banking, warns Bank of Thailand
The Bank of Thailand says a constant threat from malware and bogus apps requires a robust security response and as a result, phones with outdated operating systems will likely lose full access to online banking.
The Nation reports that assistant BOT governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya says there has been significant growth in the popularity of mobile banking, with approximately 55 million users registered in the first nine months of 2019. Last year, 41 million customers chose to manage their finances through their phone.
Siritida says with more people embracing mobile banking, financial institutions must take additional steps to keep their customers’ details safe. Banks now have to advise customers of the need to keep their phone’s software up to date if they wish to continue accessing their account through their mobile.
“Android phones running software older than version 4, and iPhones using an operating system older than iOS 8, will no longer be able to access full mobile banking services.”
The restriction also applies to devices which have been tampered with to allow the installation of software that has not been approved by the phone manufacturer (a process known as jail-breaking or rooting) and may evolve into a total loss of access eventually.
“Mobile phones run by an obsolete operating system would have limited access to mobile-banking services or could be totally banned in the future; mobile devices that have been jail-broken or rooted would also be prohibited.”
Faced with the ever-present threat of hacking, banks will also need to introduce more rigorous security steps, including the use of robust passwords and complex PIN codes, and will be given four months to make these adjustments.
SOURCE: The Nation
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record
“She is visiting Thailand for the first time and plans to enjoy the beaches in Pattaya, Thai food and shopping.”
With just ten days to go in 2019, Thailand has stepped over last year’s record arrivals of 38,260,000. The 38,260,000th visitor arrived yesterday (Friday), a tourist from India, Devanshi Deepak Kesaria (sure she wondered what all the fuss was about!)
Thailand has exceeded last year’s record for foreign tourist arrivals. This final result for tourist arrivals into the Kingdom in 2019 will end up around 4% up on last year’s audited numbers.
Ms Kesaria also broke the record of 1.9 million arrivals from India into Thailand in one year.
“Ms Kesaria, who flew from Mumbai with friends, will get two free round-trip tickets and accommodation for her next trip to Thailand. She is visiting Thailand for the first time and plans to enjoy the beaches in Pattaya, Thai food and shopping,” according to Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor of marketing for Asia and South Pacific at the TAT.
“The Indian market has grown significantly, projected at 22% growth in arrivals this year to 1.9 million, with 85 billion baht in tourism revenue, a 27% uptick.”
The Thai tourism authority says that marketing promotions with airlines will be offered throughout next year to induce Indian tourism, especially from secondary provinces such as Jaipur, Srinagar and Pune.
This year’s arrivals will finish about 4% up from last year. Next year’s arrivals projection is being set at 40.8 million, which would be up 2.5% on this year’s audited numbers.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the waiver of visa-on-arrival fees and tourism stimulus plans, including more spots for tourists to claim value-added tax refunds, are measures to draw tourists next year. The extension in operating hours at border checkpoints such as 24-hour operation at the Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint between Thailand and Malaysia until June 16, 2020 will also facilitate tourists from Malaysia.
Yuthasak has raised concerns over negative conditions that could obstruct growth next year, including the strong baht, the ongoing trade spat between the US and China, as well as the current South Korea and Japan trade negotiations) and Japan’s consumption tax rise and the fallout from ‘Brexit’.
The TAT governor says next year’s world events hosted by Japan and Dubai will attract tourists from around the globe and could reduce visits to Thailand. Additionally, visa facilitation offered by Taiwan, Vietnam and Georgia will induce more travel.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
PHOTO: Thailand’s 38,260,000th visitor arrived yesterday, Devanshi Deepak Kesaria, a tourist from India – Bangkok Post
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
