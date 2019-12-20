On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse | The Thaiger

Environment
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
The skies will go dark in Thailand around midday on Boxing Day. The sun will partly vanish and a ghostly pall will shadow the Kingdom. But it’s all good. It’s a solar eclipse, a completely natural phenomenon.
The Nation reports that viewing spots have been prepared in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, in Chiang Mai province in the north, Nakhon Ratchasima in the north-east, and Songkhla province in southern Thailand. But you will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia on the same day.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing, HERE.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is inviting over 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to arrange for students to watch the phenomenon. The chosen locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Entrance is free at each of the viewing sites. The skies will be darkest, as a result of the solar eclipse, at around 12.18pm.
Members of the institute along with other officials will be present at each location, providing assistance and viewing devices from 9am.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. However, Yala will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun in the southern city.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker. The further south in Thailand, the darker it will get.
More information is available at timanddate.com
Interesting fact: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
Economy
Thailand’s U-turn on agri-chemical ban shows US hitting where it hurts
PHOTO: matichon.co.th
The US is piling the pressure on Thailand over its agri-chemical ban, and it appears to be working.
A report by the Nikkei Asian Review claims the Kingdom’s proposed ban on three agri-chemicals – Paraquat, Glyphosate and Chlorpyrifos – would have affected American agricultural exports into Thailand. But the US President has weighed into the issue.
Following news of the proposed ban, the US suspended the exemption of tariffs on Thai exports to the US, which had been in place under the country’s Generalised System of Preference.
The threat of being impacted by the US sanctions saw Thailand do a complete U-turn on banning paraquat, chlorpyrifos and glyphosate, when it announced a suspension of the earlier ban last month.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Malaysia are said to be ploughing ahead with a ban on paraquat (better known by the trade name Roundup) from January 1, with the chemical already banned in the EU. Some studies have shown that contact with paraquat can lead to serious long-term health problems, while ingesting it can kill, according to the article in Nikkei Asian Review.
The article suggests Thailand may come under additional pressure as a result of US President Trump’s displeasure with the country’s growing trade surplus with the US.
The US is also pushing other nations, notably China, to address the trade imbalances and Thailand is also likely to start feeling the heat with its surplus against that of the US expected to increase further over the coming year.
SOURCE: Nikkei Asian Review
Environment
SIS Kata receives “Gold Level” G-Green award 2019 – Ministry of the Environment
The SIS Kata in Kata, Phuket has received the G-Green awards 2019 – “Gold Level” by the Thai Ministry of the Environment. The award recognises the Phuket 5 star resort for its ongoing dedication to maintaining a healthy and sustainable tourist environment in Kata and the many initiatives introduced around the resort in the past 12 months.
On December 16 the Director of Hotel & Resort at AKSARA Collection, Mr. Matthew C. Hindmarch, and Ms. Rutchaneegorn Chalayondeja, Group Director of Business Development received the “Gold Level” Award from the Minister of the Environment at an award ceremony held in Bangkok.
This is the highest level of achievement and recognition issued by the Thai Government after their team of experts from leading universities in Bangkok visit the resorts three times to audit, monitor and test ‘green systems’ prior to a final panel decision based on actual practices at the resort.
Matthew was delighted in accepting the award on behalf of his team.
“This award is another success to confirm that The SIS Kata continues to strive to be environmentally active for future generations.”
Environment
Thailand still a top destination for Chinese ivory buyers
PHOTO: Thai Embassy
A survey by The World Wide Fund for Nature reveals that Thailand remains a top destination for illegal ivory sales. The survey also indicates, perhaps surprisingly, that a majority of Chinese tourists, traditionally the biggest ivory buyers, have no desire to buy ivory.
WWF Thailand polled 214 tourists from China at five prime retail locations across Bangkok, in Chinatown, Watergate Pratunam, Big C Rathchadamri, Asiatique Riverfront and the popular MBK Centre. The survey, conducted over the past 6 weeks, found that 81% of respondents had no intention of buying ivory products in Thailand, according to a report in the Bangkok Post.
Of the remaining 19%, most said they were unsure, with only 4% expressing interest in buying ivory. Asked where ivory can be easily purchased, 51% said Thailand. Other destinations were Myanmar with 19%, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Laos at 10%.
WWF Thailand manager Duangkamol Wongwarachan says while attitudes are slowly changing, demand for ivory remains high among Chinese.
Thailand is still the world’s top producer of ivory products despite government efforts to discourage the practice. But whilst the import or export of African ivory is illegal in Thailand, it’s still legal to buy domestic ivory.
“After Beijing outlawed ivory trading in 2017, they came here instead.”
A similar survey carried out by global research company GlobeScan found the number of Chinese tourists buying ivory products in Thailand rose to 27% this year, from 18% in 2018. There are 117 licensed ivory shops now registered with the Thailand’s National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
