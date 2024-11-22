Pattaya teens return wallet with cash, win public praise

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:49, 22 November 2024| Updated: 16:49, 22 November 2024
177 1 minute read
Two Pattaya teens won widespread praise for their remarkable honesty after finding, and returning, a wallet full of cash.

In a moment that highlights integrity over temptation, 14 year olds Noppadol Phuphiphat and Phattraraphol Ngao-ngam stumbled upon a wallet with cash and identification in an ice bucket outside a bustling shopping mall in Pattaya late yesterday, November 21.

The boys, both in their second years at local high schools Bannernplubwan and Watsuttawas, were out for a walk with a friend’s older brother near Central Festival Pattaya Beach when they made the unexpected find. Rather than pocket the 3,640 baht and 71 Chinese yuan (around 340 baht) inside, they chose the higher road, heading straight to Pattaya City Police Station at 11pm.

Their first concern was the owner’s peace of mind. According to Police Captain Anan Mahakitassawakul, the wallet contained identification belonging to a Chinese tourist, whose loss could have been distressing in a foreign country. He confirmed that the incident was recorded by the police, who are now waiting for the tourist to claim the wallet.

Related news

The scene at the station turned into a mini-celebration, with witnesses offering high praise to Noppadol and Phattraraphol for their integrity. Their good deed has made a lasting impression on the community, showcasing the positive values upheld by Pattaya’s young generation, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, a Thai woman was greatly relieved and overjoyed after a Facebook post led to the reunion with her lost wallet, which had more than 40,000 baht inside. A factory worker from Rayong lost her wallet on a family trip to Khao Kheow Open Zoo, near Pattaya. While visiting Moo Deng, the zoo’s current superstar, the woman took out her wallet to buy a drink and accidentally left it behind.

In other news, a taxi driver in Bangkok made headlines after returning a significant amount of foreign currency to an Israeli tourist.

