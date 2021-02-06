Sell your home with FazWaz
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand – VIDEO

Maya Taylor

Published 

43 mins ago

 on 

Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Matichon
    • follow us in feedly

Staff from the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station in the western province of Ratchaburi have re-captured a Siberian tiger who escaped as workers were trying to close its cage. Nation Thailand reports that Aura, a 10 year old female tiger, broke out of her cage and fled, after frightening 2 workers.

VIDEO: Thai PBS News

Pakpoom Pidthong from the Khao Son Wildlife Breeding Station says staff and local officials followed the tiger’s trail to ensure she did not get too close to residential areas. Once located, the tiger was re-captured with the aid of a tranquilliser dart. She has now regained consciousness and is in the care of a vet.

“Officials found Aura at 8pm near Khao Son Farm and then shot her with an anaesthetic dart before returning the tiger to its cage. The next step is to make improvements to the tiger’s cage and give staff more training on safety and procedures.”

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, are native to parts of Russia and China. They are the largest big cats in the world and have been classified as an endangered species.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Koh Samui

British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Saturday, February 6, 2021

By

British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat | The Thaiger
PHOTO: ViralPress

A 33 year old British man has been arrested on the holiday island of Samui for allegedly firing gunshots from a speedboat while high on drugs. According to a report in the UK’s Daily Mail, Benjamin Robert Simpson, a cryptocurrency trader, allegedly fired a handgun several times, in the direction of the Four Seasons Hotel, where he was a guest. He allegedly fired the gun while on a speedboat with the boat’s driver, Geerati Glinubol, after both men had taken meth.

It’s understood the boat belongs to Simpson, who had hired Geerati as his driver. Simpon originally arrived in the Kingdom as a tourist, but then began trading cryptocurrency. According to Chatchewin Nakmoosik from the local police force, both men took meth before embarking on a speedboat cruise around the island. It’s understood that Simpson then fired several gunshots towards the Four Seasons Hotel, where terrified staff called the police. Police were waiting at the hotel when Simpson returned from his speedboat trip and he was immediately arrested, along with Geerati.

Police say Geerati has confessed to taking drugs with Simpson, telling police that the Briton then bragged about how many guns he had and fired several rounds into the sea, frightening people on nearby beaches. Officer Chatchewin says that in a subsequent search of Simpson’s room, police found a 9mm Beretta pistol and 31 bullets, as well as a revolver with 49 bullets. Officers also seized a plastic bag containing nearly 7 grams of methamphetamine, as well as several meth pipes.

“Hotel staff heard guns being fired so they called the police. They said the gunshots were near the hotel and they were scared. We arrested Benjamin Robert Simpson in the hotel room and found 2 guns and methamphetamine. We put him in handcuffs and kept him at the police station while we investigate and check CCTV.”

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Saturday, February 6, 2021

By

Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Lex18

The Tourism Minister is planning to meet with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to request 5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for workers across 7 tourist cities. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn is also pushing for a vaccine passport scheme that would allow international tourists to return in the third quarter of the year. The 5 million vaccine doses would cover 2.5 million tourism workers, including hotel and restaurant employees, tour drivers and spa staff, in Chonburi, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Surat Thani, and Songkhla.

Nation Thailand reports that tourism officials in the Kingdom aim to welcome 5 – 10 million tourists in 2021, with Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand also joining the calls for a vaccine passport scheme. There are also tentative discussions about a travel pact that would permit quarantine-free travel between ASEAN nations. The TAT is already ramping up its marketing and is in talks with hotels, tour operators, and airlines like Qatar and Emirates, to start selling all-inclusive packages to lure foreign tourists later this year.

Meanwhile, business groups on the southern island of Phuket have announced a plan to fund the vaccination of 70% of the island’s population, rather than waiting for the government’s national vaccine rollout. The president of the Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says the hope is to re-open the island to foreign tourists from October 1, under a campaign known as “Phuket First October.” It’s hoped that with at least 70% of the island’s residents vaccinated, quarantine might be waived for incoming tourists. However, the plan does require government approval.

“Phuket’s private team has already negotiated to buy vaccines from private hospital chains. If the government approves the private sector guidelines, we should start injecting Sinovac’s first dose before the Songkran festival and gradually inject the private sector to complete as planned. The Phuket private sector has agreed that employees, especially in the tourism sector, will pay for vaccines themselves. For our future, we have to invest in ourselves.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work.

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

Friday, February 5, 2021

By

Where are Thailand&#8217;s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work. | The Thaiger

We know about the challenges in Thailand’s hotel industry. We know about the grounded planes and the problems with aviation. We know about the vendors and the tour company employees who have survived on a steady flow of tourists for decades.

But there is another hidden victim of the lockdowns and border closures, an industry which is the largest contributor to Thailand’s underground economy – the sex industry.

On one level Thailand’s walking streets look bright and glossy with the flashing neon signs and the leggy ladies hanging around the front of their establishments luring in the passersby. It’s all a big game.

Whilst prostitution is not strictly illegal in Thailand, soliciting sex is. But a billion baht industry has thrived in the past with a nod and a wink from local officials whilst an elaborate network of human trafficking, drugs and exploitation of young ladies, and men, thrived.

Everyone knows what’s going on, from the bar owners, local police, landlords and, of course, the hundreds of thousands of workers in this intricate game.

But the industry is also largely unregulated with the word ‘freelance’ much more likely than ‘employee’.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 mins ago

Craft beer association proposes rules for re-opening Bangkok bars

Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger
Thailand43 mins ago

Siberian tiger re-captured after escaping from cage in western Thailand – VIDEO

Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases

British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat | The Thaiger
Koh Samui2 hours ago

British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat

Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector

Where are Thailand&#8217;s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work. | The Thaiger
Thailand16 hours ago

Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work.

Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Principal pulls out gun, rare orange pearl | February 5

Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19 | The Thaiger
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19

Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases | The Thaiger
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand blocks natural borders following Myanmar coup, bounty for human traffickers increases

Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca&#8217;s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

Clinical trials confirm AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective

CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick | The Thaiger
Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago

CCSA Update: 586 new Covid-19 cases, 95% in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok reports slight uptick

Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was &#8220;secretly&#8221; brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok&#8217;s booze ban | The Thaiger
Bangkok24 hours ago

Party Covid-Cluster: Celebrity says alcohol was “secretly” brought to rooftop bar, breaking Bangkok’s booze ban

LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence | The Thaiger
World24 hours ago

LA artist behind portrait of murdered Thai man condemns surge in racist violence

Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes | The Thaiger
Crime1 day ago

Man arrested in northeast Thailand, accused of producing fake bank notes

Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat | The Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7 | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals &#8216;on hold&#8217; | Jan 4 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021&#8217;s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29 | The Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29

Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending