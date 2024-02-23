Serial rapist remains at large after assaulting boys in Rayong

Residents in the eastern province of Rayong condemned police for failing to arrest a serial rapist who repeatedly assaulted more than 10 boys in the province for years.

Social media influencer Guntouch “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, yesterday, February 22, accompanied two Thai boys, aged 11 and 14 years old, to Mueang Rayong Police Station to file a complaint against the rapist named Non. Gun revealed that one of the victims had been sexually assaulted for more than two years, and Non managed to evade arrest and lived in Rayong for more than 10 years.

One victim said that Non approached him when he was in a public park in the community and lured him to his house to sexually assault him. Another victim said Non took a picture of him when he was late for school or skipped class, and threatened to tell his parents if he refused sex.

Gun revealed that more than 10 boys fell victim to Non. He would trick them into going to his house, threaten them with a knife and rape them. Non also took videos or pictures of the assault to blackmail the victim into having sex with him.

According to Gun, most of the victims knew each other but had never revealed the sexual assaults to their friends out of embarrassment. The crime came to light when one of the victims told his parents.

Upon discovering the series of assaults, the residents grew incensed and pursued Non relentlessly. Eventually, they apprehended him and subjected him to physical violence before handing him over to the authorities. Non was subsequently handcuffed by the officers and transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained from the ordeal, yet he somehow managed to evade capture.

Police blamed

The residents expressed outrage at the police’s negligence. They informed Naewna that they had apprehended the serial rapist themselves, only for the police to release him. According to them, while at the hospital, the police inquired of Non whether he intended to flee if they removed his handcuffs. Non assured them he wouldn’t, yet he absconded from the hospital during treatment.

Concerns arose among residents that Non might revisit harm his previous victims or their parents, who had lodged complaints against him. Furthermore, there was apprehension that Non might relocate to other provinces to perpetrate further crimes.

Non’s friend told Channel 7 that Non worked as an assistant cook at a restaurant in the province. He saw that Non liked to play with children but did not think that he would commit this type of crime. The friend said he asked Non about the rape after he was caught, and Non admitted to the sexual assault and confessed that he did it more than 10 times.

The Superintendent of Mueng Rayong Police Station, Weepong Kongkaew, defended his subordinates, saying police were unable to arrest Non at the time because no warrant was issued. Weepong said officers would question each victim on February 27 and issue an arrest warrant for Non after gathering enough evidence.

Gun urged other victims to file complaints with the police so that Non could be properly punished for his disturbing behaviour.