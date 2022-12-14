Connect with us

Security guard accidentally shot dead by his pen gun

Published

 on 

Photo via ศูนย์รับแจ้งเหตุฉุกเฉิน ๑๙๑ เพชรบุรี

A Hua Hin Airport security guard accidentally shot and killed himself with a pen gun in the western province of Phetchaburi last night. He accidentally dropped the gun on the floor and it went off, shooting him dead.

Officers from Cha-am Police Station and medical workers from Cha-am Hospital rushed to the house in the Cha-am district of Phetchaburi after being notified about the incident.

Officers found the body of 43 year old Sookpreeda in a security guard uniform lying in a pool of blood at the front of his home. The bullet pierced his right eyebrow. An officer discovered a .22-calibre pen gun and a pack of bullets near his body.

Sookpreeda’s mother informed the officers that they were watching television inside the house when they heard a shot followed by a scream from her son. She and her husband rushed to see what happened and found their son dead. The couple revealed that their son had been preparing to go on the airport night shift.

Officers speculated that Sookpreeda might have gone down to tie his shoelaces and the pen gun fell out of his pocket and onto the floor.

The investigating officer reported that Sookpreeda’s body will be sent to a forensic medicine institute for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Details about Sookpreeda’s right to possess a gun or whether he had a license for it have not been reported.

According to the law, a security guard is treated the same as other professions when it comes to gun possession. If a security guard or a security service company requires a gun for the benefit of residents in their care, they must obtain permission from an official and participate in gun training.

Some bank security guards in Thailand carry guns during their duties. However, they can only carry a gun when working and in the area of the bank.

 

Petpailin

