Search continues for British man missing in southern Thailand

A 24 year old British man went missing yesterday while kayaking in a canal near the Rajjaprabha Dam, also known as the Cheow Lan Dam, in the southern province of Surat Thani.

Supot Juinark, the director of Khao Sok National Park, reported to officers at Ban Ta Khun Police Station around 12:30pm yesterday, February 11, that 24 year old Englishman Gowribalan Shanghman had gone missing after kayaking in the Warng Canal, located 50 to 60 kilometres away from the Cheiw Lan Dam.

ThaiRath reported that Shanghman travelled to the dam with his friends and a tour guide. They were staying at a floating raft accommodation called Krisorn Float.

The spot where Shanghman vanished boasts a water depth of approximately 50 to 60 metres, with frigid temperatures submerged beneath. Skilled divers hailing from Koh Tao, an island within the province, subsequently arrived at the site to commence the search for the missing foreigner. The search efforts have persisted since yesterday, with officials slated to provide media updates on the operation’s progress later today.

The mission continues, with friends and authorities holding out hope.

In a similar report, Thai authorities successfully rescued a Russian woman who went missing from Naithon Beach in Phuket in June last year. An employee at the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa on Nai Yang Beach spotted the foreign woman wandering in the forest near the hotel, which is about seven kilometres from Naithon Beach.

In May of 2022, Thai park rangers in the southern province of Surat Thani managed to find two tourists who went missing for a day in the forest of the Khao Sok National Park. They had reportedly gone hiking in the forest and failed to return to their hotel, prompting Thai authorities to launch a search and successfully rescue them.

A German woman who went missing for seven days after a morning walk on Mai Khao beach was also rescued safely in May 2022. Another American man also received help after going missing in the Phuket jungle in April 2022.