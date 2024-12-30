Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police arrested a Russian man who went on a violent rampage at a hotel in the Choeng Thale area of Phuket, physically assaulting other hotel guests and Thai police officers.

Officers from Choeng Thale Police Station were called to the hotel to contain the situation after the Russian man, identified only as Sharapov, attacked other guests with a knife. Fortunately, the victim reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

When police arrived at the scene, they attempted to persuade Sharapov to surrender, but he refused. Sharapov continued to cause chaos, brandishing the knife at anyone who approached him. Police officers were attacked but their conditions were not revealed.

Police were ultimately forced to use physical measures to subdue the suspect. A photograph shared by the Phuket Times shows that Sharapov sustained injuries, including wounds to his mouth and hands, as well as bloodstains on his legs and arms.

Sharapov was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment and will later be transferred to Choeng Thale Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The charges and penalties against Sharapov have not yet been officially disclosed. However, in a similar case, anyone causing public disturbances are often charged under Section 378 of the Criminal Law, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Additionally, as Sharapov caused physical injury to another person, he could face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Police have not yet confirmed the motive behind Sharapov’s rampage.

In early December, a drunk Belarusian man wearing only underwear went on a rampage outside a hotel in Phuket. Police officers were called to the scene, but their attempt to arrest him nearly failed when one officer was thrown to the ground. The Belarusian man was eventually subdued with the help of hotel security guards and a Good Samaritan.

In another incident near Phuket International Airport, a Hong Kong national reportedly suffering from a mental illness caused a disturbance by attempting to attack a Thai taxi driver. A group of drivers restrained the man, tying his arms and legs while waiting for police intervention.