Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 13:23, 30 December 2024| Updated: 13:23, 30 December 2024
644 1 minute read
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police arrested a Russian man who went on a violent rampage at a hotel in the Choeng Thale area of Phuket, physically assaulting other hotel guests and Thai police officers.

Officers from Choeng Thale Police Station were called to the hotel to contain the situation after the Russian man, identified only as Sharapov, attacked other guests with a knife. Fortunately, the victim reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Advertisements

When police arrived at the scene, they attempted to persuade Sharapov to surrender, but he refused. Sharapov continued to cause chaos, brandishing the knife at anyone who approached him. Police officers were attacked but their conditions were not revealed.

Police were ultimately forced to use physical measures to subdue the suspect. A photograph shared by the Phuket Times shows that Sharapov sustained injuries, including wounds to his mouth and hands, as well as bloodstains on his legs and arms.

Related news

Sharapov was taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment and will later be transferred to Choeng Thale Police Station for further legal proceedings.

knife attack rampage phuket
Photo by Milan van Kessel via Unsplash

The charges and penalties against Sharapov have not yet been officially disclosed. However, in a similar case, anyone causing public disturbances are often charged under Section 378 of the Criminal Law, which carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Additionally, as Sharapov caused physical injury to another person, he could face up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Advertisements

Police have not yet confirmed the motive behind Sharapov’s rampage.

police arrested Russian rampage
Photo via MGR Online

In early December, a drunk Belarusian man wearing only underwear went on a rampage outside a hotel in Phuket. Police officers were called to the scene, but their attempt to arrest him nearly failed when one officer was thrown to the ground. The Belarusian man was eventually subdued with the help of hotel security guards and a Good Samaritan.

In another incident near Phuket International Airport, a Hong Kong national reportedly suffering from a mental illness caused a disturbance by attempting to attack a Thai taxi driver. A group of drivers restrained the man, tying his arms and legs while waiting for police intervention.

Latest Thailand News
Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025 Events

Where to celebrate New Year in Koh Samui 2025

3 hours ago
1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims Bangkok News

1 million baht to compensate families of Khao San Road hotel fire victims

3 hours ago
Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case Crime News

Social media pressure leads to arrest of minibus driver in rape case

4 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver Bangkok News

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

5 hours ago
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation Politics News

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

5 hours ago
Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel Crime News

Russian man arrested for rampage and knife attack at Phuket hotel

5 hours ago
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals Thailand News

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

5 hours ago
Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls Thai Law News

Thailand imposes stricter penalties for unpaid tolls

5 hours ago
Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine Phuket News

Two Chalong Pier boat operators test positive for methamphetamine

5 hours ago
Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse Thailand News

Five killed in Prachinburi factory concrete slab collapse

5 hours ago
Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated Road deaths

Man dies in motorcycle crash with roadside bin, daughter devastated

7 hours ago
The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate Phuket Travel

The Phuket southern shift: More than just real estate

7 hours ago
Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong Crime News

Thai man arrested for stabbing Danish tourist in Patong

7 hours ago
South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan Crime News

South Korean man missing after boat capsizes near Koh Pha Ngan

7 hours ago
Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase Bangkok News

Young man arrested in Bangkok with modified gun after police chase

7 hours ago
Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack Crime News

Security guard in Ayutthaya injures colleagues in knife attack

7 hours ago
Van drivers&#8217; feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row Crime News

Van drivers’ feud in Sattahip leaves one injured amid passenger poaching row

8 hours ago
3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok Bangkok News

3 foreigners killed in fire at Khao San Road hotel in Bangkok

8 hours ago
Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend Crime News

Phuket man demands justice after brutal attack on mother and girlfriend

8 hours ago
Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market Crime News

Endangered animal smuggling ring busted at Chatuchak Market

8 hours ago
Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction Road deaths

Tourist bus crash in Chumphon injures 17 after driver distraction

8 hours ago
Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan Thailand News

Teen dies in tragic gun accident in Samut Prakan

9 hours ago
Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision Road deaths

Monk killed, driver injured in Rayong lorry-car collision

9 hours ago
Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries Road deaths

Passenger bus from Bangkok to Chiang Mai catches fire, no injuries

9 hours ago
Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south Thailand News

Cold air from China chills Thailand, heavy rain hits south

9 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

Thai woman allegedly drugged and robbed by Bangkok taxi driver

Published: 13:50, 30 December 2024
NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

Published: 13:42, 30 December 2024
Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Thailand video news | A flight from Bangkok to Seoul has become the most deadly crash in Korea’s history, Vietnam sentences 27 to death in major drug trafficking case

Published: 13:38, 30 December 2024
Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Giant king cobra caught in fish trap excites Songkhla locals

Published: 13:23, 30 December 2024
Check Also
Close