Revered Monk turned Ladyboy | GMT

Prayut Could Continue As Defence Minister If Ordered By Court To Halt Being PM: Wissanu. Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW. Household electricity users get discounts from September to December. School burned down for robbery netting 500 baht. All this and more on today’s Good Morning Thailand.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.