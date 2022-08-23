Connect with us

Pattaya

Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya

Published

 on 

A woman who couldn’t face up to living alone took some rat poison and then threw herself off a fifth-floor balcony in Pattaya.

It is believed the woman, Amphon Ersinger, was grief-stricken after recently losing her foreign husband so took some poison and jumped to her death from the balcony of her apartment in Soi Na Kluea 14, Moo (bloc) 5, Na Kluea sub-district, Bang Lamueng district, Chon Buri.

Police found two bloody knives and five opened packets of rat poison in the apartment of the 60 year old woman believed to be from Chiang Rai.

Amphon’s dead body was found by a foreigner walking past the scene at about 3pm on Sunday.  She was wearing a white dress, her arms and legs were broken, and her head was bleeding and lying in the drain.

Police reported they investigated the area where Amphon’s body was found and will talk to residents and family before concluding their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-23 10:49
Very sad to hear. Seems maybe he was all and everything to her. This depression might be quite common in many spouses. As I know, well think I know that I am all that to my Thai wife, so I…
Faraday
2022-08-23 10:49
Poor woman, her last few hours were filled with misery & pain. Why people choose jumping as means to fulfill their end of life scenario, I don't understand. There are far more comfortable ways to do so  One theory, is…

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 seconds ago

Spokesman warns end of CCSA, Decree not guaranteed
Crime1 hour ago

Court denies bail to Thai policewoman who allegedly kept soldier as a slave
Bangkok1 hour ago

Angry woman taxi driver fined for racing a bus in Bangkok
Sponsored1 day ago

British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Tourism2 hours ago

AirAsia Thailand launches Bangkok to Fukuoka flights October 12
Crime2 hours ago

Court grants bail to salon owner who murdered couple over haircut in central Thailand
Pattaya2 hours ago

Makhot scoops 50,000 baht in Miss LGBT Thailand heat
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya3 hours ago

Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Thailand4 hours ago

Revered Monk turned Ladyboy | GMT
Press Room4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #1 The Legend Thai Ads
Tourism4 hours ago

Cambodia aims for 1 million tourists in 2022, has 740k already
Election5 hours ago

Massive poll finds over 93% want PM Prayut to leave office now
Crime18 hours ago

Salon owner who stabbed 2 charged with premeditated murder
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to end state of Covid emergency 
Thailand19 hours ago

Two cars plummet into enormous hole on ‘Friendship Highway’ in northeast Thailand
Bangkok19 hours ago

Transgender stabs boyfriend to death after he hit her with a ganja bong
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending