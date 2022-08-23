Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya

A woman who couldn’t face up to living alone took some rat poison and then threw herself off a fifth-floor balcony in Pattaya.

It is believed the woman, Amphon Ersinger, was grief-stricken after recently losing her foreign husband so took some poison and jumped to her death from the balcony of her apartment in Soi Na Kluea 14, Moo (bloc) 5, Na Kluea sub-district, Bang Lamueng district, Chon Buri.

Police found two bloody knives and five opened packets of rat poison in the apartment of the 60 year old woman believed to be from Chiang Rai.

Amphon’s dead body was found by a foreigner walking past the scene at about 3pm on Sunday. She was wearing a white dress, her arms and legs were broken, and her head was bleeding and lying in the drain.

Police reported they investigated the area where Amphon’s body was found and will talk to residents and family before concluding their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News