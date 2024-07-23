Retired Thai officer covers car in cash to aid the needy

Picture courtesy of Asia King Travel official website

Retired police officer Sergeant Thin has become a local hero by covering his car with money to help those in need. TikTok user arm_yimyim25 shared a heartwarming video showing Sergeant Thin sticking banknotes of various denominations on his vehicle, inviting the less fortunate to take what they need.

Sergeant Thin’s philosophy is simple, if the money is taken, he will just replace it.

Naruebet Meema Meema, who posted the video, shared more details with KhaoSod Online. On July 17, while running errands in Bangkok, Naruebet Meema and a friend visited the Por Piang Market in Lat Krabang. They encountered Sergeant Thin decorating his car with banknotes ranging from 20 baht to 1,000 baht. Initially shocked, Naruebet Meema’s friend encouraged him to strike up a conversation.

When Naruebet Meema asked Sergeant Thin if he was worried about the money being stolen, Sergeant Thin calmly gave a surprising reply.

“If it’s taken, I’ll just put more up.”

This response left Naruebet Meema deeply moved by Sergeant Thin’s generosity and outlook on life. Sergeant Thin explained that people are welcome to take the money or ask for it, as long as they don’t resort to theft. He carefully assesses those who ask for help, ensuring that only the truly needy receive assistance.

Generous eccentric

Naruebet Meema also inquired about where Sergeant Thin parks his car at night. Sergeant Thin responded that he left it on the street without concern for theft. The retired police officer shared that his actions stem from a desire to engage with people and encourage kindness. Despite some locals thinking he’s eccentric, many have been touched by his generosity.

In addition to money, Sergeant Thin provides snacks, drinks, and clothes to those in need. Although Naruebet Meema didn’t ask about Sergeant Thin’s family or home, he learned from other locals that Sergeant Thin is a familiar sight in Lat Krabang, often seen driving around with his charitable offerings.

Sergeant Thin’s words echo his commitment to supporting those who are struggling. His actions have not only provided immediate relief but have also sparked conversations about kindness and community support.

The Por Piang Market, known for its bustling atmosphere, now has an additional charm thanks to Sergeant Thin’s unique method of giving. Locals and visitors alike have found inspiration in his story, reminding everyone that sometimes, a simple act of generosity can make a significant impact.

Sergeant Thin’s initiative serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of compassion and the difference one individual can make. His story has resonated widely, encouraging more people to think about how they can contribute to their communities.

Naruebet Meema’s encounter with Sergeant Thin highlights the unexpected moments of kindness that can be found in everyday life. It’s a testament to the power of generosity and the far-reaching effects of small acts of kindness.

Sergeant Thin’s story, shared through social media, continues to inspire and uplift, showing that even in a world often focused on material wealth, the true value lies in helping others, reported Khaosod.