Vespa desperado: Owner on a ‘scoot’ to find stolen bike in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Thailand Awaits

A Vespa motorbike owner in Pattaya is urgently seeking public assistance after her stolen vehicle was spotted near Pattaya Beach yesterday. The owner, a 34 year old woman named A, said she reported that her motorbike was taken from a parking lot on Soi 18 in the Naklua area on Saturday, July 20.

CCTV footage reveals that the suspect is a Thai man, approximately 160-170 centimetres tall with a slender build. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a brown shirt and blue jean shorts. The stolen motorbike is a distinct red Vespa with a Chon Buri license plate. A is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

A recounted that she was attending a meeting at her tour company office on Soi 18 when the incident occurred around 6pm. Friends observed a man acting suspiciously around her parked motorcycle, which still had the key in the ignition. He quickly sped away with the vehicle. Despite efforts from two of the company’s employees to chase the thief, they were unsuccessful.

The motorbike was last seen being driven by the suspect near Pattaya Beach before disappearing on a road leading to Central Pattaya. A has filed a police report at the Pattaya Police Station and is appealing to the public to watch out for her stolen motorbike and contact the police immediately if spotted.

“I hope someone will spot my Vespa and help catch the thief.”

In related news, a 15 year old boy has been taken into custody by police after allegedly stealing a motorcycle and causing an accident in Pattaya on July 18. The incident unfolded at 3.30am in Soi Khao Noi, Nongprue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to discover a Honda Wave 125 motorcycle, driven by the 15 year old boy identified only as Neoy, had collided with a Honda Civic car.

The car was driven by 38 year old Kanphat Muenhan. Neoy, whose full name remains undisclosed due to his age, suffered a broken left arm and was promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment. Kanphat, fortunately, escaped the accident unscathed.