Retired officer found dead after gunshot in Ang Thong home

A 75 year old retired police officer was found dead in his bedroom after his wife heard a gunshot. The tragic incident occurred in Wiset Chai Chan, Ang Thong province, shedding light on his struggles with depression and Parkinson’s disease.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pairoj Choomanee from Wiset Chai Chan Police Station reported that the incident happened yesterday, August 14, at 7.30pm. Police received a distress call about a man who had allegedly shot himself in his bedroom at a house in Yi Lon subdistrict, Wiset Chai Chan district, Ang Thong province.

Upon arrival, the scene was examined by the police, forensic medical staff from Wiset Chai Chan Hospital, and forensic officers. Rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were also present.

Inside the single-storey house, the lifeless body of Thawan, a retired police officer, was discovered on the bed. He was wearing a round-neck police T-shirt and brown shorts, with blood stains on his mouth and head, and the smell of blood permeating the room.

The .38 calibre handgun used in the incident was found next to his right hand on the bed. Preliminary investigations indicated that Thawan had used the firearm to shoot himself in the head, with the bullet found lodged in the blanket.

Ganjana, his wife, recounted that two to three days prior, Thawan had expressed a desire to die. She noted that he had been battling depression and Parkinson’s disease, compounded by family-related stress. The couple had been living together in Ang Thong since Thawan’s retirement.

Body found

Ganjana further explained that Thawan’s younger brother had visited earlier but she was unaware of their conversation. Later in the evening, Thawan went into the bedroom while she remained in the living room. She then heard a gunshot from the bedroom and immediately called for neighbours. Upon entering the room, they found Thawan had taken his own life, prompting her to contact the police, reported KhaoSod.

“I heard the gunshot and rushed to check, only to find my husband had shot himself. I immediately called for help.”

Police officers conducted thorough witness interviews at the scene and meticulously documented and collected evidence. The deceased’s body was handed over to Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers, who transferred it to the Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Ministry of Justice for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, following legal procedures.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.