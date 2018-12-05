King Maha Vajiralongkorn
Connect with us

People

Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician

The Thaiger

Published

2 hours ago

on

Remembering King Bhumibol, the musician | The Thaiger
King Bhumibol playing saxophone with his son, His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Thaiger is proud to share one of His Majesty’s many talents, his musical prowess.

A renown Jazz musician, he started at age ten with the clarinet and, due to his talent, learned to play the saxophone and trumpet as well.

Late in his life he jammed alongside some of the jazz greats from the 50’s and 60s – Benny Goodman, Lionel Hampton, Stan Getz and Jack Teagarden.

King Bhumibol was also praised for his original compositions with included various genres, as well as traditional Thai music. He wrote, arranged and performed on many of his tracks.

Today, in memory of King Bhumibol’s numerous musical talents, we share with you his first original recording from 1946 at the age of 18.

‘Candlelight Blues’ is a 24-bar blues song composed by King Bhumibol with lyrics by Assoc. Prof Sodsai Pantoomkomol.



Have something to say? Scroll down to leave a comment, or visit our Thaiger Thailand Q&A Forum to discuss people, events, to-do and more with the local community.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Bangkok

Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

November 27, 2018

By

Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion | The Thaiger

The Thaiger is very proud of local girl Anni Flynn on her defending of the World Flowboarding Championship, held recently in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. We caught up with her at SurfHouse Phuket…

Continue Reading

People

Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 24, 2018

By

Phuket’s world champion flow-boarder is back in town | The Thaiger

Annissa Flynn, Phuket’s young surf star, has done it again by retaining her world title in the arena of flow-boarding.

‘Anni’ won through in the final using her well-honed skillset of wake-boarding, surfing and skateboarding to put together three winning runs at the FlowRider FLOW Tour World Flowboarding Championships, hosted by Surf House Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Annissa is happy to be back home (Phuket) and is back practicing at her favorite place, Kata Beach and the SurfHouse Phuket hoping for some last good waves before the high season finally arrives.

We asked Annissa what she was looking forward to and she said “Lots of support from the Thai Government for the upcoming Olympics in Japan 2020.”

Annissa is sponsored by Roxy Thailand, Mak Flow, Surf House Phuket and SUNOVER surfboards.

Phuket's world champion flow-boarder is back in town | News by The Thaiger Phuket's world champion flow-boarder is back in town | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Koh Samui

Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

November 23, 2018

By

Part-time Samui snake man catches King Cobra with bare hands | The Thaiger

King Cobra vs British Snake Whisperer. 47 year old UK citizen, Philip Brook won.

Thai television TNA has show a video of the British resident who lives in Koh Samui responding to a call to catch a King Cobra on the Gulf island. Philip has lived in Samui for 18 years and now is a volunteer at “Samui Snake Rescue”. He likes to help all manner of animals in distress but has a special affection for snakes.

The presenters say that locals were amazed to see him use his bare hands to catch the three metre long King Cobra. The cobra was returned to the wild.

Philip, speaking to ThaiVisa, says that he is originally from Stoke on Trent.

Philip gets a lot of help from Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, run by Dutch activist Edwin Wiek out of Tha Yang, Petchaburi.

“I am now officially sponsored by wfft.org Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand which has stopped me from going under this year but I don’t get many donations generally”, he said.

Donations to Samui Snake Rescue can be made via their Facebook page.

“I have no time for a day job I’m kept very busy with snake and wildlife rescue…I have other business interests that make me enough money to live on but the donations are purely to keep this service going”.

Check out the YouTube clip of the TNA story HERE.

SOURCE: TNA and ThaiVisa

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending