Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a landmark move for children’s rights, the Senate yesterday unanimously approved a draft amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code, redefining the boundaries of parental discipline.

The amendment, which had earlier sailed through the lower house, was deliberated and passed in all three readings in one day. It proposes a crucial update to the clause that permits parents to “punish the child in a reasonable manner for disciplinary purposes.”

Advertisements

Under the new wording, punishment must not involve abuse, violence, or any action that harms a child’s body or mind. The amendment also specifies that disciplinary measures must not degrade a child’s human dignity, ensuring actions remain respectful of their physical and mental well-being, said a Senate spokesperson.

“Parents will still have the right to correct and guide their children, but this must be done without violence or harm.”

The updated law is intended to align Thailand’s legal framework with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which the country is a signatory.

Crucially, the draft emphasises that any corrective measures should not impede a child’s development or diminish their sense of worth. It marks a significant step in combating domestic violence and upholding the principles of child protection.

The amendment will now be sent to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is expected to forward it to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua for royal endorsement before its publication in the Royal Gazette, reported The Nation.

Advertisements

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to set to ‘whip’ up new parenting rules with no-cane bill

In a groundbreaking move that could change the way Thai parents discipline their children, a committee is poised to introduce a “no-cane” bill to the House. If given the green light, Thailand will become only the second nation in the ASEAN region to outlaw corporal punishment, potentially marking the end of an era for its 89 year old disciplinary law.

Weeraphat Khantha, the committee’s spokesperson, has highlighted the current legislation, entrenched in the Civil Procedure Code, which still allows parents to wield the cane. This archaic rule has been part of Thai law for nearly nine decades.

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry, drawing on data from UNICEF’s Thailand office, revealed a troubling fact: in 2022, a staggering 38.6% of children aged one to 14 endured physical punishment from their parents, reported Bangkok Post.

Spurred by these stark statistics, the committee is championing a legislative shift towards positive parenting practices. The proposed amendments aim to foster a nurturing environment for kids and improve family dynamics across the nation, said Weeraphat.

“The change is expected to promote a better relationship between parents and children and lessen children’s trauma.” If the bill sails through the House, Thailand will join an elite club of 68 countries worldwide that have already said no to caning and will proudly stand as the second ASEAN country to do so.

Is this the dawn of a kinder, more understanding approach to child-rearing in Thailand? The world will be watching.