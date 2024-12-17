Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:53, 17 December 2024| Updated: 17:53, 17 December 2024
185 2 minutes read
Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light
Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a landmark move for children’s rights, the Senate yesterday unanimously approved a draft amendment to Section 1567 of the Civil and Commercial Code, redefining the boundaries of parental discipline.

The amendment, which had earlier sailed through the lower house, was deliberated and passed in all three readings in one day. It proposes a crucial update to the clause that permits parents to “punish the child in a reasonable manner for disciplinary purposes.”

Advertisements

Under the new wording, punishment must not involve abuse, violence, or any action that harms a child’s body or mind. The amendment also specifies that disciplinary measures must not degrade a child’s human dignity, ensuring actions remain respectful of their physical and mental well-being, said a Senate spokesperson.

“Parents will still have the right to correct and guide their children, but this must be done without violence or harm.”

Related news

The updated law is intended to align Thailand’s legal framework with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which the country is a signatory.

Crucially, the draft emphasises that any corrective measures should not impede a child’s development or diminish their sense of worth. It marks a significant step in combating domestic violence and upholding the principles of child protection.

The amendment will now be sent to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is expected to forward it to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua for royal endorsement before its publication in the Royal Gazette, reported The Nation.

Advertisements
Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand to set to ‘whip’ up new parenting rules with no-cane bill

In a groundbreaking move that could change the way Thai parents discipline their children, a committee is poised to introduce a “no-cane” bill to the House. If given the green light, Thailand will become only the second nation in the ASEAN region to outlaw corporal punishment, potentially marking the end of an era for its 89 year old disciplinary law.

Weeraphat Khantha, the committee’s spokesperson, has highlighted the current legislation, entrenched in the Civil Procedure Code, which still allows parents to wield the cane. This archaic rule has been part of Thai law for nearly nine decades.

The Social Development and Human Security Ministry, drawing on data from UNICEF’s Thailand office, revealed a troubling fact: in 2022, a staggering 38.6% of children aged one to 14 endured physical punishment from their parents, reported Bangkok Post.

Spurred by these stark statistics, the committee is championing a legislative shift towards positive parenting practices. The proposed amendments aim to foster a nurturing environment for kids and improve family dynamics across the nation, said Weeraphat.

“The change is expected to promote a better relationship between parents and children and lessen children’s trauma.” If the bill sails through the House, Thailand will join an elite club of 68 countries worldwide that have already said no to caning and will proudly stand as the second ASEAN country to do so.

Is this the dawn of a kinder, more understanding approach to child-rearing in Thailand? The world will be watching.

Latest Thailand News
Rayong woman mistakenly buys tickets for December 1 draw Eastern Thailand News

Rayong woman mistakenly buys tickets for December 1 draw

4 hours ago
Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light Bangkok News

Child smacking ban in Thailand gets Senate green light

4 hours ago
Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal Bangkok News

Former PM Srettha cleared in police chief appointment scandal

4 hours ago
Thai father battles absent mum for son&#8217;s 2 million baht insurance Central Thailand News

Thai father battles absent mum for son’s 2 million baht insurance

4 hours ago
DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok Bangkok News

DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams Crime News

Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

4 hours ago
Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin Featured hotels

Aviyana Creator Launch event lights up Hua Hin

4 hours ago
Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining Bangkok News

Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining

5 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid low inflation concerns Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid low inflation concerns

5 hours ago
Jurassic theme park to roar into Asiatique in Bangkok Bangkok News

Jurassic theme park to roar into Asiatique in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s SET ESG Ratings 2024 hits milestone with 228 companies Business News

Thailand’s SET ESG Ratings 2024 hits milestone with 228 companies

5 hours ago
Two driving minibus slowly in Pathum Thani arrested with meth pills Central Thailand News

Two driving minibus slowly in Pathum Thani arrested with meth pills

5 hours ago
Mysterious objects from sky leave Thai couple on cloud nine South Thailand News

Mysterious objects from sky leave Thai couple on cloud nine

5 hours ago
Chaiyaphum nurse wins 6 million baht in Thai lottery Eastern Thailand News

Chaiyaphum nurse wins 6 million baht in Thai lottery

5 hours ago
ONE 172: Takeru faces Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing super-fight Events

ONE 172: Takeru faces Rodtang in flyweight kickboxing super-fight

5 hours ago
Chinese tourists set to keep Thailand’s travel market cruising Business News

Chinese tourists set to keep Thailand’s travel market cruising

5 hours ago
Thailand aims to boost trade with Mongolia to 2027 goals Bangkok News

Thailand aims to boost trade with Mongolia to 2027 goals

6 hours ago
Thai SMEs to boost exports to China via e-commerce Business News

Thai SMEs to boost exports to China via e-commerce

6 hours ago
Thai AirAsia X expands Bangkok-Delhi route with 4 weekly flights Aviation News

Thai AirAsia X expands Bangkok-Delhi route with 4 weekly flights

6 hours ago
Fiery collision on Phetkasem Road leads to vehicle inferno Road deaths

Fiery collision on Phetkasem Road leads to vehicle inferno

6 hours ago
Catfight chaos: ‘Coconut tree girls’ brawl shocks Pattaya tourists Crime News

Catfight chaos: ‘Coconut tree girls’ brawl shocks Pattaya tourists

6 hours ago
Police apologise with 10 sit-ups after cop fires gun outside Bangkok nightclub Bangkok News

Police apologise with 10 sit-ups after cop fires gun outside Bangkok nightclub

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi man assaults girlfriend after taking mother&#8217;s medication Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi man assaults girlfriend after taking mother’s medication

6 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for selling meth to support family Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for selling meth to support family

6 hours ago
Panic in Pattaya: Apartment blaze sparks late-night chaos Crime News

Panic in Pattaya: Apartment blaze sparks late-night chaos

6 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai father battles absent mum for son&#8217;s 2 million baht insurance

Thai father battles absent mum for son’s 2 million baht insurance

Published: 17:44, 17 December 2024
DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

DSI apprehends 5th suspect in illegal surrogacy case in Bangkok

Published: 17:36, 17 December 2024
Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

Love cons: Thai woman still at large after tomboy romance scams

Published: 17:27, 17 December 2024
Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining

Ministry and LINE MAN offer free delivery for Thai SELECT dining

Published: 17:20, 17 December 2024