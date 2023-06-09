Ratchaburi fruit seller boosts sales with lively dance and vibrant attire

Photo courtesy of Khaosod

At the bustling Sri Mueang Market in Thailand’s Ratchaburi Province, 51 year old Sorawat Leuang-ngamkham has found a unique way to attract customers and boost sales of his fruits and vegetables. He dances and shucks coconuts dressed in vibrant colours, providing a lively and eye-catching scene for passersby.

When visiting the market, one can’t help but notice Sorawat displaying his dancing skills while peeling aromatic coconuts. His moves resemble a gymnast’s performance, as he tosses coconuts in the air with his hands and elbows, impressing the crowd. Initially from Sai Yok district, Kanchanaburi Province, Sorawat was a barber before he met his wife and moved to Ratchaburi to sell produce.

Bringing fruits and vegetables grown in his own garden or from neighbours, such as limes, kaffir limes, Thai basil, holy basil, bananas, and aromatic coconuts, Sorawat transports them using a motorcycle sidecar to Si Mueang Market. With a music system installed on the sidecar, Sorawat is able to dance along to the beats in between sales, which has increased his customer base. Many regulars support him by purchasing several coconuts simultaneously, with the condition that he dances for them first.

Sorawat wears bright and colourful clothing, including a scout’s hat symbolising honesty, football shirts and shorts, as well as different coloured wristbands and socks. Sometimes he even wears mismatched shoes. Other vendors have also joined Sorawat in dancing, making the market atmosphere even more vibrant and joyful. Though this unique sales technique may not yield significant profits, Sorawat cherishes the happiness and laughter that it brings to his customers.

Some sellers in Thailand have used colourful costumes in order to draw attention to their businesses, and bring people delightful entertainment.

Last year, an ice cream seller in Phuket’s main city district put smiles on children’s faces by dressing up as superheroes. Read the story HERE.