Rare two-headed-like snake spotted in Sukhothai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A peculiar snake with an extraordinary appearance caused a stir on social media after it was found slithering into a home in Sukhothai in the middle of the night last night.

The snake, with its unique black and purplish colour and distinctive white ring patterns, was unlike anything ever seen before by the residents and sparked an intense online debate about its species.

The enigmatic reptile, which seemed to display two heads at each end of its tail and released a clear liquid, became the centre of attention as netizens speculated on its species and shared their superstitions. Some suggested it could be a deadly viper, while others argued it was a harmless rat snake. Amidst the debate, some saw it as a sign of good fortune and eagerly inquired about the house number, hoping it would bring luck in the lottery.

The owner of the footage revealed that the snake entered their home at address 14/1 in the Kong Krailat district of Sukhothai province. The owner, who had never encountered such a snake, initially thought it was a young king cobra and temporarily contained it in a bottle. Even the village elders, with 60 to 70 years of life experience, admitted they had never seen anything like it.

After some research, it was determined that the snake was a hognose, a non-venomous species that can grow up to 1 metre in length. When threatened, this snake has a behaviour of flattening its head and neck, resembling a cobra, and raising its tail, which can be mistaken for a second head. It is a species that feasts on a diverse diet including worms, young cobras, insect larvae, fish, rats, frogs, and more, and is common throughout Thailand, reported KhaoSod.

The snake was released back into the wild near the homeowner’s residence to maintain the ecological balance.