Love bug: Rare blue beetle blooms in Phayao village

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A rare blue love flower beetle was discovered in Mae Sai Village, Phayao province, feeding on the leaves of a climbing plant. This small, shiny insect with distinctive features is increasingly hard to find.

Phan Yudee from Mae Sai Village, Phayao Province, recently encountered a blue love flower beetle, a rare insect, feeding on the leaves of a climbing plant. This beetle is small, with a shiny blue body, three pairs of legs, and serrated antennae resembling small saw blades. These beetles are typically found on certain plants such as love flowers, red candles, and climbing plants.

The blue love flower beetle is known for its unique mating behaviour. When approached, pairs of beetles will drop from the plant they are on and fly away to escape. These beetles come from various species and prefer to feed on the young leaves, shoots, and flowers of their host plants. Today, sightings of these beetles are rare.

The blue love flower beetle, a type of ladybird beetle, favours feeding on the young leaves of latex-producing plants like love flowers and climbing plants. Its striking blue, shiny body makes it a rare sight, primarily due to the widespread use of insecticides that have decimated their populations. Now, they remain only in select areas.

The rarity of the blue love flower beetle highlights the impact of human activities on insect populations. Insecticides used in agricultural practices have significantly reduced their numbers, making their sightings a rare event. These beetles play a role in the ecosystem by feeding on plant matter, but their dwindling numbers suggest a need for conservation efforts to preserve such unique species, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok province has transformed into a vibrant wonderland, thanks to the blooming heart-shaped leaves of Begonia Arenosaxa. These exquisite plants, typically flourishing in rainforests during the rainy season, are painting the forest floor in shades of red, creating a breathtaking contrast against the lush greenery.