Poisoned soft drink suspected in death of Thai woman in Isaan

A Thai man suspects that his mother was fatally poisoned after drinking a green mixed fruit soft drink that was left outside their shared home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani.

Officers from the Nong Wua So Police Station intervened in the funeral ceremony of the 52 year old Thai woman, Sarinee, at Tun Awang Temple. Officers requested Sarinee’s relatives to conduct an autopsy on her body due to the suspicious situation surrounding her death.

Sarinee’s son, 37 year old Supachai, revealed to Channel 3 that his mother died shortly after drinking half a glass of the green mixed fruit soft drink. His mother found three bottles outside their home and shared them with her son.

Supachai said he also drank the beverage but only took a gulp before going to sleep. He was later woken by an uncomfortable feeling in his stomach and vomited. He suspected his symptoms were caused by the soft drink and went to inform his mother.

Sadly, Supachai found his mother lying unconscious on the ground with foam around her mouth. His father-in-law was with her. He called the community leader and a rescue foundation but they could not save his mother.

Sarinee’s husband, 53 year old Tawan, told the media that he walked to the front of the house after finishing his housework in the back garden. Upon entering the home, he saw his wife lying with foam around her mouth and asked her what caused this.

Tawan said Sarinee pointed to the soft drink bottles. He asked her who gave her the drink but Sarinee had already lost consciousness and did not respond.

Tawan said he could not guess who poisoned his wife and felt very confused. Supachai insisted that his mother had no conflicts with anyone, just like himself. His mother was a friendly and cheerful person who also enjoyed drinking alcohol.

Supachai suspected the person who left the poisoned soft drinks at their home must be close to him and his mother because their dog always barks at strangers but the animal was quiet on the day of the incident.

Police are investigating the case and plan to question Sarinee’s daughter-in-law, Nong, and her neighbours.

