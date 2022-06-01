Pubs, clubs, entertainment venues re-open in Bangkok, 30 other provinces today

From today (or tonight), nightlife resumes in 31 “green zone” and “blue zone” provinces, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. Pubs, clubs, and other entertainment venues can once more welcome customers, although they must close by midnight. Other stipulations include a ban on crowds and alcohol promotions.

In the capital, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has provided entertainment venues with the guidelines they need to adhere to in order to resume business. According to a Bangkok Post report, only venues issued with the Thai Stop Covid 2 Plus certification from the Public Health Ministry are permitted to re-open.

Employees must be fully vaccinated, including having received a booster dose, and must wear face masks at all times. Staff will be required to take regular antigen tests and customers must also be fully vaccinated and boosted. People with underlying health conditions, or who belong to the other at-risk groups, such as the elderly and pregnant women, are being told to avoid nightlife venues.

In addition to the bars, clubs, and other entertainment venues, a number of other businesses have been given permission to re-open from today. These include massage parlours, tattoo businesses, barber shops, beauty and nail salons, folk shows, gyms, theatres, and saunas. All such businesses must adhere to disease prevention measures.

Outside of Bangkok, provincial officials are checking that businesses under their jurisdiction are ready to re-open. Chiang Mai’s deputy governor, Vorawit Chaisawat, says only businesses with approval from the provincial communicable disease committee can re-open. They are required to strictly adhere to disease prevention measures, such as ensuring owners and staff – including musicians and other workers – are fully vaccinated and boosted and take regular antigen tests.

Meanwhile, on the southern island of Phuket, where many nightlife businesses have been open and operating as restaurants for some time, provincial health chief Koosak Kookiatkul says entertainment venues that have yet to re-open must undergo a safety assessment through their local district health authority before doing so.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post