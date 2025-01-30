Fisherman finds human remains under Pathum Thani overpass

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A man searching for fish in Pathum Thani stumbled upon human remains instead, finding a hip, a thigh, and a jawbone under an overpass, along with a pair of jeans.

Police Lieutenant Udomkiat Majaeng, yesterday, January 29, was notified by residents about the discovery beneath the Wat Phraifa Ring Road overpass in Bang Duea subdistrict, Mueang district, Pathum Thani province.

He proceeded to the scene with forensic doctors from the Ministry of Justice and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The location is a curved road leading to Road 345, surrounded by dense grass and a small pond. Multiple human-like dried remains were discovered beneath a lead tree.

Chalad Bunso, a 44 year old man, reported finding the bones around 6pm while fishing under the same overpass.

He described the bones as a hip, a thigh, and a jawbone, all appearing dried, lying on the ground. Additionally, he found a pair of jeans in a deteriorated state.

Napapin, 63 year old, shared that her daughter-in-law had filed a missing person’s report with the Mueang Pathum Thani police station on December 3 last year.

Her son, 42 year old Chakrit, had gone missing, and his motorcycle was found near the Wat Phraifa overpass, but he was not located, reported KhaoSod.

Police have documented the scene and requested the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to send the remains to the Ministry of Justice’s forensic department for identification to determine the identity of the remains.

