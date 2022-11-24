Connect with us

PTSD cat seeks new home following Narathiwat terror blast

A PTSD cat seeks a new home following the Narathiwat terror blast.

Apart from the tragic loss of life and destruction of property, the car bomb that destroyed Narathiwat police apartments on Tuesday left one former resident homeless and hungry.

A cat that was owned by one of the Narathiwat police officers lost in the blast is suffering from PTSD. The unnamed feline is still terrorised by the explosion.

The explosion occurred in the middle of the day at a compound in the centre of Narathiwat which was home to many police officers, their families and pets.

The homemade bomb was believed to have been hidden in a pickup truck parked at the heart of the busy complex.

The emotionally-scarred cat was owned by traffic police officer Captain Sutthirak Phanthaniyom who was killed instantly by the blast. The number of those injured – mostly families of officers who lived in the apartment complex – has risen to 43.

A Ukrainian PTSD cat was recently in the news having survived a bombing.

Insurgency in southern Thailand is an ongoing conflict with its immediate origins in the 194os, when a series of oppressive cultural laws with centralist aims were enforced, promoting the new concept of “Thai-ness.”

The act was directly aimed at the Patani people, overriding concessions to local Islamic administrative practice. The school curriculum was revised to be Thai-centric, with all lessons in the Thai language, to the detriment of the local Jawi.

Traditional Muslim courts that formerly handled civil cases were removed and replaced with civil courts run and approved by the central government in Bangkok.

In September, a roadside bomb killed one police officer and injured four more in Pattani province.

In June, suspected insurgents hijacked a garbage truck and bombed a police booth in Pattani, injuring one officer.

 

