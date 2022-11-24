Thailand
Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok
A local fisherman found the dead body of a transwoman floating in a canal in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. Her identity is unknown.
Officers from Klong Luang Police Station were notified of the dead body in Song Canal in the Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani yesterday at 2pm. The body was spotted floating under a wooden house along the canal.
The transwoman is believed to be aged between 18 and 25 years old. She was found wearing a brown strapless top, full-length jeans, and a ring on her left index finger. She has long brown hair, fair skin, and a tattoo on her back. She also had nose and breast surgery. Her forehead was damaged and deformed as if it had been hit by a blunt instrument.
The only possession found on her was a remote key to a Mazda car. Police believe she had been dead for about 12 to 16 hours before being discovered.
A 38 year old local man, O Saengtuam, revealed that he was fishing when he saw the dead body of the woman under the wooden house. He believes the death was the result of a fight between teenagers the night before. He said he heard the noise of a fracas at about 1am and then found the corpse the next day.
A security guard of a village near the scene, Kiattisak Nonkhuntod, told police that he saw two groups of teenagers chasing each other at midnight on the road in front of the village.
Two motorcycles with four teenagers were followed by a car. One motorcycle rider lost control and fell. The car driver got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the motorcycle group. Kiattisak said that he did not know what the group was talking about.
The guard added that they did not shoot at each other and later left the scene.
The woman’s body was sent to Thammasart Chaloerm Prakiat Hospital for an autopsy. The officer leading the investigation told the press that he would be checking nearby security cameras for evidence.
