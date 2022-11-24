Connect with us

Thailand

Dead body of unidentified transwoman found in canal near Bangkok

Published

 on 

A local fisherman found the dead body of a transwoman floating in a canal in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. Her identity is unknown.

Officers from Klong Luang Police Station were notified of the dead body in Song Canal in the Klong Luang district of Pathum Thani yesterday at 2pm. The body was spotted floating under a wooden house along the canal.

The transwoman is believed to be aged between 18 and 25 years old. She was found wearing a brown strapless top, full-length jeans, and a ring on her left index finger. She has long brown hair, fair skin, and a tattoo on her back. She also had nose and breast surgery. Her forehead was damaged and deformed as if it had been hit by a blunt instrument.

The only possession found on her was a remote key to a Mazda car. Police believe she had been dead for about 12 to 16 hours before being discovered.

A 38 year old local man, O Saengtuam, revealed that he was fishing when he saw the dead body of the woman under the wooden house. He believes the death was the result of a fight between teenagers the night before. He said he heard the noise of a fracas at about 1am and then found the corpse the next day.

A security guard of a village near the scene, Kiattisak Nonkhuntod, told police that he saw two groups of teenagers chasing each other at midnight on the road in front of the village.

Two motorcycles with four teenagers were followed by a car. One motorcycle rider lost control and fell. The car driver got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the motorcycle group. Kiattisak said that he did not know what the group was talking about.

The guard added that they did not shoot at each other and later left the scene.

The woman’s body was sent to Thammasart Chaloerm Prakiat Hospital for an autopsy. The officer leading the investigation told the press that he would be checking nearby security cameras for evidence.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room4 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui4 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored12 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand5 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events5 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel5 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment5 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup5 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand5 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand6 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport6 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok6 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin7 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism7 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand7 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending