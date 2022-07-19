Pro-Prayut James Bond “008” posters mocked by opposition

A pro-government Facebook page, Priang News, (เปรี้ยง) which created several James Bond-type 008, No Time to Die posters, in support of Cabinet members during this week’s censure debate, has been mocked by the opposition.

Priang News created posters saying PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will not be “killed” stating the Bond movie No Time to Die and using the hashtag #FightEveryProblem.

Pheu Thai leader, Chonlanan Srikaew, reacted to the posters by commenting, “If they do not die in Parliament (survive the debate), they will die in the election,” while opposition chief whip Sutin Klungsang added the ministers will be “crushed into a pulp.”

The James Bond-type posters seem to be in reaction to a Pheu Thai Party video. The party launched the video on its official Facebook page on Saturday, July 16, to promote the censure debate, saying it was the “Ripping Head and Tear Stages Down Mission.” The party added, “3P and other eight ministers, please be prepared.” Watch the video here.

The “3P” the Pheu Thai Party is referring to is PM Prayut, Deputy PM and Palang Pracharath Party Leader, Prawit Wongsuwan, and the Interior Minister, Anupong Paochinda.

Both the video and posters drew mixed reactions from Thai netizens. The government did get some support but others questioned whether those who created the posters had watched No Time to Die because James Bond died.

Today is day one of the four-day censure debate which will end on Friday, July 22. It is targeting PM Prayut and 10 other ministers. During the debate, the opposition party will have 11 hours daily to target the PM and his ministers, while the Cabinet and the ruling coalition party will have two hours daily to reply.

Five ministers are on today’s list but maybe only two will be grilled. They include: the Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchop, the Labour Minister Suchar Chomklin, the Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, and the Social Development and Human Security Minister Juti Krairerk.

The other politicians on the censure debate list are Deputy Minister of Interior Nipon Bunyamanee, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, and Deputy Minister of Finance Santi Promphat.

Today media reported that the meeting in Parliament was expected to start at 8am but failed to reach the quorum and they had to wait until 9.24am to begin the discussion. The last day of the censure debate will be dedicated to PM Prayut, Deputy PM Prawit, and Interior Minister Anopong.

SOURCE: Matichon | Khaosod