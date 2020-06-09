Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders | The Thaiger

Thailand
Prepare for delays in re-opening international borders
“The third or fourth quarter of 2020.” That’s as precise as deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak could say when Thailand would re-open its borders for foreign tourists.
“…priority will be given to those arriving from coronavirus-free areas.”
Mr. Somkid says that relaxing inbound travel restrictions is the first step to kickstart Thailand’s tourism industry.
“The government has to be prudent in screening travellers and implementing an efficient tracking system to reduce the risk of a second wave of infections.”
“Visitors from countries or areas where Covid-19 outbreaks have been contained are likely to be the first to get the green light.”
His vague range of dates, of Q3 and Q4, blow out the pent-up expectations that Thailand would be re-opening international borders to everyone on July 1. That is clearly not the intention of Thailand’s CCSA leadership team who will carefully curate the flow of international traffic at its borders in coming months.
“It doesn’t have to be an entire country. We can allow visitors from towns or provinces which are free from the coronavirus. Travel restrictions will be gradually eased,” he was quoted as saying in Bangkok Post.
The terms the government are using are ‘travel bubbles’ and ‘green lanes’ that would share reciprocal safe entry for travellers from both countries, without the need for 14 day quarantines.
Meanwhile the Thai government is expected to roll out a new local tourism stimulus scheme aimed at domestic tourism from July. The ‘travel bank’ would provide 3,000 baht of credit that could be spent on products and service that register for the scheme.
“We hope the package will keep the momentum all the way to early next year.”
In more possible delays Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam has foreshadowed that the emergency decree, set to expire on June 30, could be extended. Under the Thai Constitution an ’emergency decree’ may only be in force for 90 days. Pushing the decree past June 30 would be in excess of 90 days so any extension would have to be discussed in the Thai parliament.
“Extending the emergency decree is one of the options the government is considering to curb the risks of a second wave. The emergency decree enables swift action and coordination, unlike the Communicable Diseases Control Act.”
He claimed that the decree enables Thais repatriating through Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan to the state quarantine facility in Sattahip district without delay.
“I can’t imagine such operations proceeding under the Communicable Diseases Control Act.”
Over the past 2 weeks all new reported cases of Covid-19 in Thailand have come from people returning to the country from overseas, mostly from Middle East countries. The discovery of so many imported cases is certain to fuel the government’s apprehension at re-opening borders to international travel.
In other news, Thai Airways pushed out its plans to relaunch international travel to at least the start of August, from July.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
38 Thai nationals in Egypt test positive for Covid-19
The Thai Embassy in Cairo says 38 Thai citizens have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, only 1 of whom has fully recovered. A report in Thai PBS World says that, over the weekend, the embassy carried out health screening on 220 Thai nationals due to fly back to Thailand yesterday. It also screened 10 other Thais who were on a waiting list to be repatriated.
19 of the passengers failed the screening, with the Thai embassy asking Egyptian authorities to carry out further health checks on them. Thai nationals still in Egypt are being asked to obey the Covid-19 guidelines in place in the country, including the wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands with soap or sanitiser.
The embassy in Cairo says its premises were disinfected following the screening so it could go on with business as usual.
Almost all of the cases in Thailand over the past 2 weeks have been repatriates from Middle Eastern countries. All were intercepted upon arrival on specially chartered flights and taken to hospital (if they had a temperature) or mandatory 14 day quarantine organised by the Thai government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
“It’s a misunderstanding” – alcohol watchdog following 50,000 baht penalty rumour
Alcohol opposition groups have rushed to deny a rumour circulating online that merely posting a photo of beer or using the word “beer” online could result in a 50,000 baht fine. The “fake news” started doing the rounds after a beer delivery company announced it had been fined for violating Thailand’s Alcohol Control Act.
Chuwit Jantharot from The Prevention Network against Alcohol says the rumour is causing unnecessary alarm and detracting from the true intention of the Alcohol Control Act, which is to safeguard public health.
“The rumour clearly intends to cause public panic and undermine the work of the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee, the Department of Disease Control and the Public Health Ministry. The rumour also distorts the intention of the Alcohol Control Act BE 2551, which aims to protect people’s health and reduce new drinkers. It has sparked misunderstanding and hatred among people towards the law.”
In a report in Nation Thailand, Chuwit claims the problems arose when alcohol suppliers affected by the current Covid-19 restrictions resorted to online promotion and advertising to sell their products, which goes against the act. He adds that the control of alcohol is even more important during the Covid-19 situation, where public gathering must be avoided and measures taken to mitigate health risks.
“Alcoholic beverages are a factor that worsens the Covid-19 situation. Drinkers will have lowered immunity against the virus while drinking itself promotes public gathering, which increases the risk of the virus spreading, as we can see from a cluster of cases generated from bars and pubs in Bangkok.”
Kamron Chudecha from the Alcohol Watch Network has also weighed in on the matter, confirming that simply using the word “beer” or posting photos of bottles or glasses where the brand is not displayed, does not break the law.
“The law only aims to prevent the advertising of alcoholic beverages on media platforms. If the poster has no commercial intention, he/she cannot be fined.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Tourism
Thai Airways pushes back resumption of international services to August
Thai Airways, with more problems than most airlines at the moment, has pushed back its resumption of international services from the start of July to August. Maybe the flight schedulers know something the rest of us don’t….?
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has pushed back the resumption of international flights twice already. The current ban will finish on June 30. But there has been no official update on what will happen after June. Now Thai Airways is adjusting its planned flight resumption for flights to Europe out of Bangkok, changing the launch dates for its London and Paris services. Published in Airlineroute, the planned London and Paris services of Thai Airways are now due to resume in August rather than previously reported in July.
The scheduling, or the re-arrangements of the scheduling, are happening while the national carrier is going through major restructuring in the country’s Bankruptcy Court. The airline, burdened by growing debt, was already struggling before the financial crisis brought about by Covid-19 lockdowns and border closures. Its fleet has been grounded with only a few aircraft used for special repatriation flights.
Meanwhile there are ongoing discussions about creating “travel bubbles” or “green lanes” between countries with low infection rates that governments consider as ‘low risk’. This would allow essential travel to resume without quarantine requirements. Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea and China have already been talking about possible limited resumptions of flights between the ‘low risk’ nations.
Globally, over 65 million jobs are supported in the aviation industry with 1 in 10 jobs around the world provided by the tourism sector. Most of those jobs are now at critical risk, in the short to medium term, and only a complete reopening will allow thousands of SMEs that rely entirely on tourism a chance to survive.
Thailand has a high reliance on tourism and the government will be weighing up the risks between an extended pause on its tourism economy and opening up too early to ‘at risk’ countries that are still struggling with Covid-19 cases. As Thailand continues to repatriate its citizens, the only new cases of Covid-19 in the past 2 weeks have been from citizens returning from overseas – mostly from Middle East countries as well as the US.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
