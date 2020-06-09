2 new Covid-19 cases, both imported (June 9) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 new Covid-19 cases, both imported (June 9)
Today there were 2 Covid-19 cases amongst returning Thai citizens from overseas. There were no locally transmitted infections. That makes 15 days without any local transmissions of the virus in Thailand. Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul, the CCSA assistant spokesperson, explained that the 2 new cases were from overseas arrivals.
• 1 had arrived from Saudi Arabia and entered state quarantine across the southern border at Pattani
• 1 arrived from the Netherlands on a charter flight and entered state quarantine in Bangkok
Although there has not been a single case of locally-transmitted infection in Thailand for 15 days, she said that, according to epidemiological principles, the safe period should be twice the length of the 14-day incubation period.
Dr. Pannapha said in most countries experiencing a second wave of Covid-19, the majority of the new cases are in clusters and are asymptomatic… “hence the need to be vigilant and to continue to observe basic safety guidelines, such as frequent hand washing, the wearing of face masks in public and social distancing”.
• Up to date Thailand infections have reached 3,119
• 2,973 have fully recovered and been discharged
• 90 others are still patients in hospital
• The death toll remains 58
Following the introduction of Phase 3 of the lockdown-easing, many people are now returning to work. Dr. Pannapha made the comment that many “are not maintaining social distancing while having lunch”.
“Food shops should apply staggered lunch time services to reduce congestion at their shops.”
Around the world cumulative Covid-19 infections have reached *7,217,163, with 409,095 deaths (5.68% mortality rate for people who have become infected).
The US leads the global rankings of Covid-19 infections with over 2 million infections, followed by Brazil and Russia. In Asia, India has seen the most infections, with Thailand currently ranked 83rd worldwide.
• numbers accurate as of 5pm Thai Time
• numbers accurate as of 5pm Thai Time

• worldometers.com
Reopening of Thailand’s beaches and gyms draws huge crowds
It’s a week into Phase 3 of the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and, following last week’s reopening of Chon Buri’s popular beaches, today it’s Phuket’s turn. It remains to be seen if the inclement weather (during the morning), and the south west monsoon waves, will keep the crowds at bay along the island’s famed west coast beaches. As of this morning there had been little interest in heading back to the island’s main beaches but the weather wasn’t ‘beach weather’ (below).
Bang Saen beach in Chonburi received hordes of visitors last weekend, with many Thai and expats having to pick up litter left behind by the crowds. 47 year old Pawit Nitprakit drove from his home in Pathum Thani, about 140 kilometres away, and ended up collecting debris washed ashore by the tide.
“I was looking forward to coming to the beach here. When we arrived, I saw trash floating with the waves. When the tide went out, the trash was stuck to the beach, so my family and I helped pick up some trash.”
However, Khaosod English reports that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed concern over the high turnout at beaches, ordering officials to set limits on numbers and ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.
As well as the beaches, gyms, churches and other “medium risk” venues have also reopened in Phase 3. One gym in Korat, in the northeast of the country, has installed plastic sheeting between each of its cardio machines, with equipment being cleaned every 30 minutes and a limit on how many people can use the gym at any one time.
PHOTO: Khaosod English
Meanwhile “high risk” businesses such as pubs and nightclubs wait to hear if their turn will come in the next phase of restriction easing. Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force says the rules that will govern Phase 4 reopening are currently being agreed.
“We are meeting more often to get ready to enter Phase 4 if there are no further hiccups. If we allow these services to open, we must have a handbook ready so we can be confident in Phase 4.”
The next BIG decision will be figuring out when Thailand’s international borders will be re-opened and who will be allowed in. The current speculation, going on recent comments from the CCSA, will be that only foreigners from ‘low risk’ countries will be allowed to visit the country in the early phases. “Travel bubbles” and “green lanes” are being used to describe agreements between similar regional low risk countries to share tourists and visitors, without having to do 14 day quarantine.
Countries that may be included in such travel bubbles include Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam and China. But no official announcements have been made. Meanwhile Thai Airways today pushed back its launch of international routes to the start of August.
PHOTOS: Patong Beach at 10am this morning – Tim S.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
38 Thai nationals in Egypt test positive for Covid-19
The Thai Embassy in Cairo says 38 Thai citizens have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, only 1 of whom has fully recovered. A report in Thai PBS World says that, over the weekend, the embassy carried out health screening on 220 Thai nationals due to fly back to Thailand yesterday. It also screened 10 other Thais who were on a waiting list to be repatriated.
19 of the passengers failed the screening, with the Thai embassy asking Egyptian authorities to carry out further health checks on them. Thai nationals still in Egypt are being asked to obey the Covid-19 guidelines in place in the country, including the wearing of face masks, avoiding crowds, and washing their hands with soap or sanitiser.
The embassy in Cairo says its premises were disinfected following the screening so it could go on with business as usual.
Almost all of the cases in Thailand over the past 2 weeks have been repatriates from Middle Eastern countries. All were intercepted upon arrival on specially chartered flights and taken to hospital (if they had a temperature) or mandatory 14 day quarantine organised by the Thai government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok schools to cut class sizes
Bangkok schools will need to shrink classes down to 20 students per class with a maximum of 400 students per day to ensure social distancing and prevent the return of the coronavirus.
There are 437 schools under supervision from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, or BMA. Schools with more than 400 students will need to split students into two groups or more, and alternate days that they go to school to make sure no more than 400 students are on school grounds.
Large schools with more than 800 students will only allow kindergarten and elementary level students to attend school. The BMA is still trying to figure out what to do about students in higher levels, possibly resorting to online learning.
Strict hygiene measures will also be required at the schools, with frequent cleaning. A BMA spokesperson told the Bangkok Post air conditioning will be switched off as well (lucky it’s the wet season!).
At this stage there has been no further announcement about possible roll out for public schools outside of Bangkok. Public schools are poised to return from July 1 under strict guidelines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
