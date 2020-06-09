2 new Covid-19 cases, both imported (June 9) | The Thaiger

Today there were 2 Covid-19 cases amongst returning Thai citizens from overseas. There were no locally transmitted infections. That makes 15 days without any local transmissions of the virus in Thailand. Dr. Pannapha Yongtrakul, the CCSA assistant spokesperson, explained that the 2 new cases were from overseas arrivals.

• 1 had arrived from Saudi Arabia and entered state quarantine across the southern border at Pattani

• 1 arrived from the Netherlands on a charter flight and entered state quarantine in Bangkok

Although there has not been a single case of locally-transmitted infection in Thailand for 15 days, she said that, according to epidemiological principles, the safe period should be twice the length of the 14-day incubation period.

Dr. Pannapha said in most countries experiencing a second wave of Covid-19, the majority of the new cases are in clusters and are asymptomatic… “hence the need to be vigilant and to continue to observe basic safety guidelines, such as frequent hand washing, the wearing of face masks in public and social distancing”.

• Up to date Thailand infections have reached 3,119

• 2,973 have fully recovered and been discharged

• 90 others are still patients in hospital

• The death toll remains 58

Following the introduction of Phase 3 of the lockdown-easing, many people are now returning to work. Dr. Pannapha made the comment that many “are not maintaining social distancing while having lunch”.

“Food shops should apply staggered lunch time services to reduce congestion at their shops.”

Around the world cumulative Covid-19 infections have reached *7,217,163, with 409,095 deaths (5.68% mortality rate for people who have become infected).

The US leads the global rankings of Covid-19 infections with over 2 million infections, followed by Brazil and Russia. In Asia, India has seen the most infections, with Thailand currently ranked 83rd worldwide.

• numbers accurate as of 5pm Thai Time

New deaths and new cases are cumulatively updated throughout the 24 hour cycle – worldometers.com