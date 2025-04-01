Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

The Phuket Red Cross and the Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital are urging locals to consider blood donation as a life-saving gesture this April, coinciding with the Songkran holiday.

Special blood donation events are being held to meet the demand for Rh-negative blood, predominantly donated by foreigners due to its rarity among Thai donors. The increase in tourism and related accidents has heightened the need for this blood type, and eligible donors are encouraged to contribute.

With the Songkran holidays approaching, a period notorious for traffic accidents, the need for blood donations becomes even more critical. The Red Cross is calling for ongoing donations throughout 2025 to support patients in need.

April’s donation drive is also part of the #70thAnniversary70MillionCCs in Honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn campaign, celebrating her 70th birthday on April 2. Donors will receive a commemorative Give Blood Give Love T-shirt when donating at the PRBC office near Saphan Hin.

The Phuket Red Cross will conduct mobile blood donation sessions throughout April at various locations, including:

– April 1: 9am to 12pm – Phuket Vocational College

– April 2: 8.30am to 7.30pm – Phuket branch of the Red Cross, Wichit

– April 3: 8.30am to 2pm – Maritime Park Resort, Krabi

– April 4: 1pm to 3.30pm – Rhom Bho Property PCL, Rawai

– April 4: 12pm to 6pm – Lotus’s shopping centre, bypass road

– April 5: 11am to 3pm – Robinson Lifestyle, Chalong

The Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital will also hold mobile donation drives at several venues, such as:

– April 1: 10am to 3pm – Provincial Police Region 8, Mai Khao

– April 5: 10am to 7pm – Lotus’s shopping centre, Chalong

– April 2: 10am to 6pm – Limelight Phuket, Phuket Town

Donations can also be made at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road in Talad Neua, Phuket Town. The centre operates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm, on Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 8pm, and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to 3pm.

For further information, contact the Phuket Red Cross at 076-251178, mobile 081-9588854, Facebook: Phuket Red Cross Blood Donation Center, or LINE: @rdi1296r, reported The Phuket News.

The Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital, located on the fourth floor of the outpatient building on Yaowarat Road, Phuket Town, is always open. For inquiries, call 076-361234 ext 1287 or visit their Facebook page, ธนาคารเลือด รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต (Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank).