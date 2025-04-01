Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran
Picture courtesy of Aman Chaturvedi, Unsplash

The Phuket Red Cross and the Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital are urging locals to consider blood donation as a life-saving gesture this April, coinciding with the Songkran holiday.

Special blood donation events are being held to meet the demand for Rh-negative blood, predominantly donated by foreigners due to its rarity among Thai donors. The increase in tourism and related accidents has heightened the need for this blood type, and eligible donors are encouraged to contribute.

With the Songkran holidays approaching, a period notorious for traffic accidents, the need for blood donations becomes even more critical. The Red Cross is calling for ongoing donations throughout 2025 to support patients in need.

April’s donation drive is also part of the #70thAnniversary70MillionCCs in Honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn campaign, celebrating her 70th birthday on April 2. Donors will receive a commemorative Give Blood Give Love T-shirt when donating at the PRBC office near Saphan Hin.

Related Articles

The Phuket Red Cross will conduct mobile blood donation sessions throughout April at various locations, including:

– April 1: 9am to 12pm – Phuket Vocational College
– April 2: 8.30am to 7.30pm – Phuket branch of the Red Cross, Wichit
– April 3: 8.30am to 2pm – Maritime Park Resort, Krabi
– April 4: 1pm to 3.30pm – Rhom Bho Property PCL, Rawai
– April 4: 12pm to 6pm – Lotus’s shopping centre, bypass road
– April 5: 11am to 3pm – Robinson Lifestyle, Chalong

The Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital will also hold mobile donation drives at several venues, such as:

– April 1: 10am to 3pm – Provincial Police Region 8, Mai Khao
– April 5: 10am to 7pm – Lotus’s shopping centre, Chalong
– April 2: 10am to 6pm – Limelight Phuket, Phuket Town

Donations can also be made at the Phuket Regional Blood Centre, located at 38/193 Rattanakosin 200 Pi Road in Talad Neua, Phuket Town. The centre operates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm, on Tuesday and Thursday from 8.30am to 8pm, and on weekends and public holidays from 9am to 3pm.

For further information, contact the Phuket Red Cross at 076-251178, mobile 081-9588854, Facebook: Phuket Red Cross Blood Donation Center, or LINE: @rdi1296r, reported The Phuket News.

The Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital, located on the fourth floor of the outpatient building on Yaowarat Road, Phuket Town, is always open. For inquiries, call 076-361234 ext 1287 or visit their Facebook page, ธนาคารเลือด รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต (Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank).

Latest Thailand News
Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran Phuket News

Blood and sweat: Phuket red cross urges life-saving donations this Songkran

5 minutes ago
TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan Thailand News

TV blackout fears rise over NBTC frequency plan

10 minutes ago
OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway Thailand News

OBEC reschedules exams after earthquake, safety checks underway

16 minutes ago
Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation Bangkok News

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

23 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes Pattaya News

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

32 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid Crime News

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

54 minutes ago
Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos) Bangkok News

Hero dogs sniff for life after Bangkok skyscraper collapse (videos)

1 hour ago
Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect Pattaya News

Man attacked with gun handle in Pattaya, police hunt suspect

1 hour ago
Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang Thailand News

Thai tomboy allegedly raped and left lying naked in Lampang

1 hour ago
Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft Thailand News

Crafty draft: Stunning transgender woman joins Thai military draft

2 hours ago
Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness Crime News

Briefs encounter: Thief knicks knickers driven by ‘brief’ madness

2 hours ago
Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition Phuket News

Phuket mayoral election sees fierce competition

2 hours ago
Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead Crime News

Tragic hotel incident in Uthai Thani leaves two dead

2 hours ago
Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety Thailand News

Tourism sector urges Thai government to ensure hotel safety

3 hours ago
Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man Thailand News

Thai police suspect foul play in death of missing Austrian man

3 hours ago
Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event Crime News

Khon Kaen man accused of fatal assault at village event

3 hours ago
Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists Phuket News

Holiday horror: Speedboat explosion off Phuket injures tourists

3 hours ago
22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured Road deaths

22-wheel truck crash in Buriram leaves six injured

3 hours ago
Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study Bangkok News

Casino bill faces backlash over rushed approval without study

3 hours ago
4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building Bangkok News

4 Chinese nationals suspiciously remove documents from Bangkok collapsed building

3 hours ago
Khao Lak&#8217;s new surf town and exciting developments Property

Khao Lak’s new surf town and exciting developments

3 hours ago
Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok Bangkok News

Street vendor loses bag with 100,000 baht near Mo Chit, Bangkok

3 hours ago
Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam Bangkok News

Rented and dented: Thai cops put brakes on cross-border car scam

4 hours ago
Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills Crime News

Thai police inspector arrested for trafficking two million meth pills

4 hours ago
Biker clears road for ambulance during Thailand earthquake (video) Thailand News

Biker clears road for ambulance during Thailand earthquake (video)

4 hours ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
56 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

Bangkok and Airbnb team up for free quake accommodation

23 minutes ago
3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

3 Chinese nationals in Pattaya arrested for selling zombie e-cigarettes

32 minutes ago
King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar

King Charles sends condolences after deadly quake in Myanmar

42 minutes ago
Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

Thai cyber cops bust illegal gun man in Bangkok condo raid

54 minutes ago