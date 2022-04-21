Thailand
Police seize 100 fake visa documents and work permits offered for Thais to work aboard
The Immigration Bureau reports that they raided a Bangkok company that allegedly offered fake documents and visas for Thai people who wanted to work aboard. The officers say they found counterfeit documents for submitting to the embassy and fake work permits for applying for work with more than 60 companies in foreign countries.
Yesterday, the immigration police reported that their officers raided a company in the Don Mueang area of Bangkok on April 1 after a police insider had reported that the company allegedly prepared documents for Thai people who wanted to work or travel aboard.
Seven Thai staff were arrested at the company’s office. The police also seized 42 fake logo stamps, 5 computers, 100 copies of counterfeit documents to claim a visa, and fake work permits to apply to foreign companies.
The company management say they launched the business and advertised online to draw attention of Thai customers who needed a visa to work overseas. The fees for producing the fake documents were different according to the countries.
SOURCE: Immigration Bureau
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police seize 100 fake visa documents and work permits offered for Thais to work aboard
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport totalled 585,100 travellers during Songkran
200,000 Covovax vaccines from India expected to arrive in Thailand today
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
Thursday Covid Update: 21,931 new cases; provincial totals
Thai man’s testicles burst after fight with water buffalo
Manhunt continues for escaped Rohingya refugees in Malaysia
Another Phuket event to draw tourists will have mini hot air balloons
Thai policemen accused of faking crimes to advance their careers
Political activist and Move Forward member found hanged in Isan province
New west-side Bangkok hospital rail lines delayed
Death penalty for Thai man who killed high school student
Cost to repair Don Mueang damage estimated at 20 million baht
Thai PM endorses India travel bubble in bid to boost international tourism
Kyiv calls for negotiations to evacuate troops, civilians from Azovstal steel plant
Low demand, supply surplus leads J&J to suspend sales forecast of Covid vaccine
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
Covid test confusion ruins UK family holiday to Thailand
Thai tourism officials will propose cancellation of Test & Go at next CCSA meeting
Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thailand deploys troops to Khao San Road to combat water splashing tourists – VIDEO
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
Argument between Bangkok ‘Win’ drivers ends in a fatal shooting
Songkran crowds flock to the new, improved, wider, better Jomtien Beach
First rape victim speaks out against Democrat deputy leader
Still unclear if visitors to Thailand will need health insurance after May 1
Italian man and Thai woman attacked in Pattaya – VIDEO
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
Hotel and bar staff protest on Phuket’s Bangla Road after viral video prompts crackdown
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Changes to the Thailand Pass, starting TODAY
- 360 Reviews4 hours ago
VERSO – The school that equips students with future-ready skills
- Events3 days ago
Thailand goes crazy for mango sticky rice, after Thai rapper Milli’s Coachella stunt
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
ATOLL – To be the favorite destination where people go to meet, eat & drink
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Live a millionaire’s lifestyle at MontAzure
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai virologist says Covid-19 does not affect the immune system like HIV does
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai tourists postponing overseas travel
- Phuket3 days ago
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE