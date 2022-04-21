Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport totalled 585,100 travellers during Songkran

During the Songkran holiday, the number of travellers passing through Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) more than doubled. Between April 9 to 18, the main airport saw 585,100 people, a 119% increase compared to 2021 (when there was very little international travel). Some million passengers were expected to pass through the country’s 6 Airports and Thailand airport turnstiles during Songkran.

The numbers included domestic and international flights. Speaking of flights, 5,490 landed on Thailand soil. Suvarnabhumi saw around 45,000 travellers every day, with a high of 65,330 last Sunday, the final day of the unofficial Songkran break.

In the first week of April the international arrivals into Suvarnabhumi were between 9 – 11,000 each day. In pre-Covid times an average of 108,500 international passengers arrived in Thailand daily.

Since the beginning of April, people coming to Thailand don’t have to take a PCR Covid 19 test before they fly into the country but needed one when they arrive., including a pre-paid one night stay at an SHA+ hotel. However, some airlines might require passengers to take ATK or PCR test, or at least vaccine documentation before flying.

Earlier this month, a popular Thai tech reviewer complained on his personal Facebook account about the problems and mismanagement at Suvarnabhumi airport international arrival area when crowds of travellers were left waiting for hotels.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post