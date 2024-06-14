Police seize 1.1 million meth pills abandoned in Chiang Rai

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police intercepted a major drug haul when two motorcyclists abandoned 1.1 million meth pills by the roadside in Chiang Rai. The suspects fled after encountering a checkpoint, leaving behind the drugs branded with a luxury car logo.

The incident occurred around 6.30pm yesterday. Officers from the 191 Patrol Unit of Mae Chan Police Station and the Tha Khao Pluak checkpoint had established a drug interception point on the Chiang Saen – Chiang Rai bypass road in Mae Chan district, Chiang Rai province. The operation was overseen by Police Colonel Kiattisak Chitprasarn, the superintendent of Mae Chan Police Station.

Two motorcycles approached from Chiang Saen district, Chiang Rai province. The officers noticed that the motorcycles were carrying large sacks. Upon spotting the checkpoint, the motorcyclists made a sudden U-turn and sped away. The officers pursued the suspects, who eventually veered onto a village road in Pha Ruea. The suspects abandoned their motorcycles and the sacks, fleeing into the nearby forest.

Community leaders assisted the officers in examining the abandoned sacks, which contained approximately 1.1 million methamphetamine pills. The drugs were found in packages stamped with the Lamborghini logo, a notable detail that the police are investigating further to trace the origins and connections of the contraband.

“We have seized the motorcycles and the drugs. Our next step is to expand the investigation and apprehend those responsible.”

This substantial drug seizure highlights the ongoing efforts of Thai authorities to combat the illegal drug trade. The interception point on the bypass road is part of a broader strategy to disrupt the transportation routes frequently used by drug traffickers. The northern region of Thailand, particularly areas bordering Myanmar and Laos, is known for being a major transit point for illicit drugs.

Drug trafficking problem

Methamphetamine, often referred to as Yaba in Thailand, remains a significant problem in the country. The government has been intensifying its efforts to curb the spread of these drugs, which are often trafficked from neighbouring countries. The distinctive branding on the drug packages suggests a level of sophistication and possibly an attempt to mislead authorities by associating the drugs with a luxury brand.

With the seizure of such a large quantity of methamphetamine, authorities are hopeful that ongoing investigations will lead to the arrest of the individuals behind this operation. The police are working closely with community leaders and local informants to gather more information on the suspects and their network.

“We are committed to tackling the drug problem in our area. The cooperation of the local community is crucial in these efforts.”

The abandoned motorcycles are also being examined for evidence that could provide leads. Serial numbers, fingerprints, and other forensic evidence will be analysed to track down the suspects, reported KhaoSod.