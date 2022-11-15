Connect with us

Thailand

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public

Published

 on 

Photo via ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์

Police officers in the north-central province of Phetchabun are searching for a Thai tourist who was featured on a viral video riding a motorcycle naked on a public road.

Local News Phetchabun (ข่าวท้องถิ่นเพชรบูรณ์) posted a video of two male tourists on a motorcycle last night. The male rider wore clothes but his passenger was naked aside from a helmet and face mask.

The incident took place at a popular tourist destination in Phetchabun called Phu Thap Buek.

In the video, the man recording the video asked…

“Where are you going, bro? No plants, no shirts? Don’t you feel cold? Phu Thap Buek is not cold, right?”

The naked passenger replied…

“Bro, do you know where the resort is? I came here with friends. We agreed to stay for two nights, but they have all gone. They left me here. I don’t have any clothes to wear.”

The video recorder asked again…

“Don’t you feel cold? Do you have a mobile phone?”

The naked man said he did not have a phone or clothes. He added that he did not feel the cold even though the temperature had dropped to about 17 degrees Celsius.

The video recorder gave the tourists directions to the resort at the end of the video and they went on their way.

The man who recorded the conversation may have been a friend of the two men on the motorcycle and posted it on social media for fun.

Some netizens found the video amusing while others condemned the action, claiming it harmed the reputation of Phu Thap Buek.

Netizens said…

“Let’s send this video to the police.”

“Do you think that you are cool?”

“I feel sorry for other tourists who have to face this kind of teenager.”

“How about tourists who travel with their families and children? Why do they have to meet this kind of tourist?”

The Phetchabun Provincial Police Commissioner, Tridate Klomkliang, reported that the police had already investigated the video. The identity of the motorcycle rider is known to police but the identity of the naked passenger is still under investigation.

Tridate made known that the naked man will probably escape prosecution for indecent exposure because he did not post the video and sat close to the rider to hide his private parts. He added that the initial charge will be against the two men for riding without safety helmets.

The search for the two tourists and the video recorder continues.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-11-15 20:18
Big deal. Sounds like the kid got pranked. 
Soidog
2022-11-15 22:27
Yes, not like the police have anything else to do 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Residents furious 20 million baht rest area on Thailand Riviera Road abandoned
Phuket5 hours ago

PHUKET TASTIVAL festival coming up
Thailand6 hours ago

HelloFresh accused of using coconut milk made using monkey labour in Thailand
Sponsored2 days ago

What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Health6 hours ago

World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19 infections up 12.8% last week
Krabi7 hours ago

Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Police search for naked tourist riding a motorcycle in public
Crime7 hours ago

Police seize four tiger cubs in northeast Thailand
World7 hours ago

Baby #8 billion: Manila marks world population milestone
World Cup7 hours ago

Thaiger Deals World Cup Predictor Competition
Pattaya8 hours ago

Island off Pattaya sees 20,000 tourists over weekend
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger World Cup 2022 sweepstake – download, print off & pick your team
Bangkok8 hours ago

Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World Cup8 hours ago

The Thaiger’s World Cup 2022 wallchart – free to download and print so you don’t miss a single match in Qatar
Cannabis News8 hours ago

New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending