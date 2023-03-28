Policeman proposes to his girlfriend during a traffic jam

Photo via TikTok @piyawatpark

A Thai police officer proposed to his girlfriend in the middle of a traffic jam and shared the video of the romantic moment on his TikTok account, receiving over 160,000 likes from users.

The video went viral when a police instructor, Piyawat Chaiyawet, proposed to his girlfriend two days ago on the TikTok account piyawatpark. The road location and the date were not reported, but the video quickly touched the hearts of netizens.

In the video, Piyawat can be seen getting out of his car while the traffic light is red. Before getting out, he asked his girlfriend to record a video of him. The woman seems to have an idea of what’s going on and expresses her worry about danger. The woman said in the video…

“I knew it! Now, I knew why you acted so weird all day!”

Piyawat got out and then stood in front of the car holding sheets of paper with messages written on them that he wanted to say to his girlfriend. The messages said…

“Babe…”

“We are together for a while…”

“I think it is the time. I would like to take care of you forever.”

“Baby…”

Piyawat turned back to check if the light turned green yet. Then, he took out a ring and showed her another piece of paper with a message that said…

“Will you marry me? <3”

The woman sitting in the car responds with an OK gesture, making Piyawat smile. Watch the video HERE.

The video received an outpouring of support and congratulations from netizens, with some even admitting that they were in tears after watching the video. Others made light of the traffic jams in Thailand, joking that…

“If you do this at Asoke Intersection in Bangkok, you will have plenty of time to speak your heart out.”

“At Asoke Intersection, you can propose to her, marry her, have children, and send your child to school before the traffic light turns green…”

“I went there before. The red light at this intersection is pretty long.”

This love story is not the first to go viral in Thailand. On Valentine’s Day this year, a 52 year old man Suthep “Maew” Prompjit married his girlfriend, 56 year old Thanapa “Yu” kKhiao-on, after he spent a month walking 1,200 kilometres from his house in the central province of Nakhon Nayok to propose to Yu at her house in the southern province of Satun.

Follow us on :













The couple’s happy ending went viral on Thai social media, with fans gathering to congratulate them at the district office where they signed their marriage certificate. An owner of a herbal product company even gave them a car in appreciation of Maew’s efforts and the love he had for Yu.