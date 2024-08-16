Astrologer warns of intense month during Chinese Ghost Festival

Picture courtesy of CGTN official website

Astrologer Chang Tosaporn warned that this month is particularly intense, coinciding with the Chinese Ghost Festival on Sunday, August 18, when the gates of heaven and hell are believed to open. He advises people to chant, pray, and make merit during this period.

Chang also highlighted astrological predictions for August, indicating that two zodiac signs will experience financial improvements, while others will see their debt burdens ease. Additionally, he listed the top five zodiac signs expected to have a prosperous and fortunate month.

“On August 18, the gates of heaven and hell open. This day is significant as it coincides with the Chinese Ghost Festival when people make merit for their ancestors and spirits without relatives to receive blessings.”

During this festival, it is customary to perform rituals throughout the day to honour different spirits. In the morning, people typically worship household deities with offerings of three to five kinds of meat, sweets, and fruits. By mid-morning, they pay respects to their ancestors with similar offerings, including their ancestors’ favourite dishes. In the afternoon, offerings are made to wandering spirits.

Hungry Ghost Festival

The importance of these rituals lies in their ability to bring peace and merit to both the living and the dead. The Chinese Ghost Festival, also known as the Hungry Ghost Festival, is a time when it is believed that spirits return to the human world. Therefore, making offerings is a way to appease these spirits and ensure they receive the blessings they need.

In addition to these rituals, Chang recommends specific practices for those looking to make the most of this spiritually significant period. He advises chanting specific mantras and prayers, which can help individuals feel more connected to their ancestors and the spiritual world. Making merit through acts of charity and kindness is also encouraged.

This festival is not only a time for spiritual reflection but also an opportunity to bond with family members and remember those who have passed away. The rituals and offerings serve as a reminder of the importance of filial piety and the ongoing connection between the living and the dead, reported Khaosod.