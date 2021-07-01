Police arrest woman for possession of 20,000 meth pills she claims she found next to electrical pole

Police in the Sai Mai district of Bangkok have arrested a 56 year old woman for possessing 20,000 meth pills.

Yesterday, the Sai Mai police arrested 59 year old “Somgsong” yesterday for possessing 20,00 meth pills that she claims she found the pills next to an electrical pole. The woman allegedly confessed that pills were in her room in a shelter near a bridge.

Police reportedly did not believe the woman and plan to prosecute her for possession of a category I narcotic with intent to sell and are in the process of further legal proceedings including looking for other accomplices.

SOURCE: Police Talks

