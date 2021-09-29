Connect with us

Thailand

Plans for digital or crypto assets – the TAT Coin – to grow tourism

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: The TAT is attempting to launch its own digital assets. (via Piqsels/Wikimedia)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is considering jumping into the world of digital assets by launching its own tourism-based utility token called the TAT Coin. Crypto is often looked at as the way of the future, and traders are considered high-value, big-spending tourists, especially those that work as digital nomads and stay long-term.

Discussions are underway with the Securities and Exchange Commission about launching the TAT Coin solely as a voucher system to create liquidity for tourism business operators, and not as something tradable for the speculation market to avoid volatility.

But before that can be approved, it needs to be determined if the TAT has the authority to issue digital assets like cryptocurrency. They hope to win approval and leapfrog Thailand ahead of the game in the digital tourism market. Crypto could increase competitiveness while bringing in lucrative travellers upfront. The TAT Governor expressed hope to be at the forefront of the emerging sector.

“We have to prepare digital infrastructure and digital literacy for our tourism operators in order to commence cryptourism [sic] as the traditional business model might not be able to keep up with the new changes.”

Even of the TAT Coin does not take the cryptocurrency world by storm, the TAT plans on using Thai crypto exchange Bitkub to develop digital demand for tourism. They have considered non-fungible tokens – one-of-a-kind digital assets – to create unique tourism-related items to drive travellers to explore Thailand.

Interestingly, despite NFTs being sold by monks in Thailand, they are not fully legal in Thailand yet. (Neither are digital nomads, who float in a grey area as workers but not working in Thailand, though plans are in the works to finally welcome and even cater to this lucrative market.)

The cryptocurrency market has grown from US $800 billion 4 years ago to US $2 trillion today, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors. The TAT hopes to push forward with TAT Coins or similar digital assets to capitalise on the rapidly expanding market.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand38 seconds ago

Plans for digital or crypto assets – the TAT Coin – to grow tourism
Protests2 hours ago

Police arrest protesters yesterday including naked woman
Weather3 hours ago

Paramotor pilot flies supplies to flooded Sukhothai residents
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, joins global event for children’s wellbeing

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Alcohol back on some tables, STV extended, Thai Airways | Sept 29
Thailand7 hours ago

Court rules for Health Ministry, calls dual pricing beneficial
Thailand7 hours ago

New tax to raise cigarette prices by around 8 baht per pack
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand8 hours ago

The High Season, C.O.E, Who-Ah-Hin? | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 28
Insurgency8 hours ago

2 officers killed, 4 injured in roadside bomb explosion in Thailand’s Deep South
Koh Samui8 hours ago

Koh Phangan begins booster shot vaccine drive from today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 10,414 new cases; provincial totals
Visa12 hours ago

Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa scheme extended until September 2022
Thailand12 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | Same sex marriage, Restaurants serving alcohol | Sep 29
Thailand12 hours ago

Booze is back, Russians to return, COE reform | Good Morning Thailand | Ep. 98
Business12 hours ago

Labour Ministry confirms timeframe for registering undocumented migrant workers
Weather13 hours ago

Education Ministry apologises for fake flood photo
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending