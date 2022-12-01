Connect with us

Thailand

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas

Published

 on 

If you are planning an international get-together, or a training conference for local staff, why waste your time and money on a decaying Bangkok hotel meeting room with ugly furniture, toxic air conditioning and a buffet prepared by the kitchen intern? Try a super-luxury villa.

Thailand is home to some of the most spectacular meeting spots in the world. And isn’t the point of a meeting that it should not be forgotten? Check out these unforgettable locations.

Lomchoy & Viman, 11-bedroom villas, Kamala, Phuket – sleeps 22

US$4,200 – US$7,500 (150,000 baht – 250,000 baht)

รีวิวSamsara Phuket, Lomchoy Villa 1 - โปรโมชั่นโรงแรม ดาวในภูเก็ต | Trip.com

This luxury 11-bedroom combined oceanfront villa is an island paradise at its best in Phuket.

Lomchoy & Viman Villa Viman Alfesco Dining 5

Featuring two infinity pools and a sun-drenched pool deck, supported by outdoor sound systems and BBQs,  these villas are the sound choice for a corporate get-together no one will ever forget.

The bedroom setup offers every possible combination to be sure everyone is comfortable with the privacy they need. Some of the bedrooms are ensuite king bedrooms, while others feature twin beds or interconnected ensuite bathrooms with plenty of space.

Lomchoy & Viman Villa Viman Alfesco Dining 7

Situated on a promontory just 50m from the ocean below, the properties are complete with two professional kitchens, and state-of-the-art media entertainment systems. There is direct, private access to the sea cove below.

Villa Riva, 7-bedroom villa, Koh Samui

US$2,850 – US$4,500 (95,000 baht – 160,000 baht)

Villa Riva - astounding location and view

Villa Riva is a great choice for company outings, built in a way that allows all the executives to have a little personal space between corporate events.

Villa Riva - Laem Noi 7 bedroom luxury villa, Koh Samui.

A private cinema, billiards room and floodlit tennis court alongside an expansive pool deck provide plenty of distractions. Meetings can be held around the massive, round dining table or downstairs in the home cinema.

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand's super-luxury villas | News by Thaiger

The Clubhouse features a lounge area and sea views; vaulted ceilings and Asian decor; a round indoor dining table for 16; a modern kitchen; outdoor gazebo; alfresco dining for eight; pool deck with sun loungers; beachside sun loungers for relaxation and massage.

Villa Riva has a service team of staff, including a personal chef, villa manager, butlers, housekeepers and security.

Villa Amaravida, 8-bedroom villa, Phuket

Price not available

Villa Amaravida Phuket - The Luxury Address

On Phuket’s Cape Yamu on the east coast, Villa Amaravida overlooks Phang Nga Bay. The villa’s feel is inspired by Scandinavian design.

Villa Amaravida has a long list of activities for everyone including its own gym with complete equipment, a basketball court, a squash court, a tennis court, and a playground for the kids.

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand's super-luxury villas | News by ThaigerThere are three pools in the villa and two jacuzzis at a rooftop bar that can accommodate up to 16 people. An extensive garden play area leads down to a man-made beach with kayaks and paddleboards.

The villa’s cinema room has a 12-seater couch near to the in-villa spa room.

VIlla Amaravida Phuket - Luxury Villa Rental in Phuket w/ 8 BedroomsOther amenities include a fully equipped American kitchen, high-speed wireless internet throughout the villa, a garage for three cars, Thai and European restaurants within the estate, and a gated community with 24-hour estate security.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World31 mins ago

Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Crime43 mins ago

Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Thailand50 mins ago

Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
Sponsored4 hours ago

Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Bangkok58 mins ago

50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok2 hours ago

Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Thailand3 hours ago

Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Tourism3 hours ago

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Hot News3 hours ago

Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Environment3 hours ago

Indonesia’s environmental protection plan- trust the billionaires
Hot News4 hours ago

Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Hot News4 hours ago

Europe wakes up to US profiteering from Russia-Ukraine conflict
Crime4 hours ago

‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Hot News5 hours ago

North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Thailand5 hours ago

Driver furious with BKK shopping mall after foreigner accidentally causes damage to her car | GMT
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending