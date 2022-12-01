Thailand
Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
If you are planning an international get-together, or a training conference for local staff, why waste your time and money on a decaying Bangkok hotel meeting room with ugly furniture, toxic air conditioning and a buffet prepared by the kitchen intern? Try a super-luxury villa.
Thailand is home to some of the most spectacular meeting spots in the world. And isn’t the point of a meeting that it should not be forgotten? Check out these unforgettable locations.
Lomchoy & Viman, 11-bedroom villas, Kamala, Phuket – sleeps 22
US$4,200 – US$7,500 (150,000 baht – 250,000 baht)
This luxury 11-bedroom combined oceanfront villa is an island paradise at its best in Phuket.
Featuring two infinity pools and a sun-drenched pool deck, supported by outdoor sound systems and BBQs, these villas are the sound choice for a corporate get-together no one will ever forget.
The bedroom setup offers every possible combination to be sure everyone is comfortable with the privacy they need. Some of the bedrooms are ensuite king bedrooms, while others feature twin beds or interconnected ensuite bathrooms with plenty of space.
Situated on a promontory just 50m from the ocean below, the properties are complete with two professional kitchens, and state-of-the-art media entertainment systems. There is direct, private access to the sea cove below.
Villa Riva, 7-bedroom villa, Koh Samui
US$2,850 – US$4,500 (95,000 baht – 160,000 baht)
Villa Riva is a great choice for company outings, built in a way that allows all the executives to have a little personal space between corporate events.
A private cinema, billiards room and floodlit tennis court alongside an expansive pool deck provide plenty of distractions. Meetings can be held around the massive, round dining table or downstairs in the home cinema.
The Clubhouse features a lounge area and sea views; vaulted ceilings and Asian decor; a round indoor dining table for 16; a modern kitchen; outdoor gazebo; alfresco dining for eight; pool deck with sun loungers; beachside sun loungers for relaxation and massage.
Villa Riva has a service team of staff, including a personal chef, villa manager, butlers, housekeepers and security.
Villa Amaravida, 8-bedroom villa, Phuket
Price not available
On Phuket’s Cape Yamu on the east coast, Villa Amaravida overlooks Phang Nga Bay. The villa’s feel is inspired by Scandinavian design.
Villa Amaravida has a long list of activities for everyone including its own gym with complete equipment, a basketball court, a squash court, a tennis court, and a playground for the kids.
There are three pools in the villa and two jacuzzis at a rooftop bar that can accommodate up to 16 people. An extensive garden play area leads down to a man-made beach with kayaks and paddleboards.
The villa’s cinema room has a 12-seater couch near to the in-villa spa room.
Other amenities include a fully equipped American kitchen, high-speed wireless internet throughout the villa, a garage for three cars, Thai and European restaurants within the estate, and a gated community with 24-hour estate security.
