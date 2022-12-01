Crime
Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Tuhao‘s can of criminal worms continues to open as police revealed they seized eight businesses in Phuket, southern Thailand, owned by the notorious Chinese gangster.
Yesterday, police seized eight businesses each spanning 10 rai of land in Phuket’s Mueang district, including a jewellery company featuring a snake farm, two real estate companies, a latex company, a herbal medicine company, and an Internet installation service.
Phuket provincial police, Phuket tourist police, immigration police, officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONBC), and more than 100 soldiers brought search warrants issued on November 29 and seized eight businesses in Wichit subdistrict.
The businesses were used for money laundering, say police.
Police also revealed yesterday that since 2020, Tuhao and his gang of businessmen bought 50 out of 66 houses in a luxury village in Bangkok – with cash. All remaining Thai families in the village were driven out by the gang’s constant loud partying.
Since Tuhao surrendered to the police to acknowledge the drug trafficking charges filed against him last week, police keep finding more and more assets to seize from him and his friends.
His wife, a policewoman from the foreign affairs division, swears she knows nothing of his criminal history.
Police say Tuhao owns 21 businesses in Thailand, eight located in Phuket, namely…
1) Ever Union Company
Ever Union Company is a real estate rental business registered on May 9, 2013, with a capital of 20 million baht. Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanan has 80,000 shares in the company, while Nudiporn Petchpanompom has 75,000 shares, Suchada Massamiss has 25,000 shares and Wattanaree Kornchayanan (Tuhao’s wife) has 20,000 shares.
2) The City Centre Company
The City Centre is a real estate company registered on May 16, 2019, with a capital of 5 million baht. Tuhao holds 30,000 shares in the company while Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil and Suchada Massamiss hold 10,000 shares each.
3) King’s Bird’s Nest Company Phuket
King’s Bird’s Nest Company Phuket sells bird’s nests and bird’s nest-related products. The company was registered on September 19, 2011, with a capital of 10 million baht. Tuhao holds 60,000 shares, Tuaho’s wife holds 30,000 shares and Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil holds 10,000 shares.
4) Queen Legend Company Limited
Queen Legend is a business selling souvenirs, clothes, costumes, jewellery and leather goods registered on July 30, 2014, with a capital of 30 million baht. Tuhao holds 15,400 shares, Tuhao’s wife holds 8,500 shares and Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil holds 6,100 shares.
5) Modern Latex Company Limited
Modern Latex Company sells mattresses, pillows, latex bags and other latex goods. The company was registered on March 1, 2012, with a capital of 30 million. Tuhao holds 180,000 shares and Tuhao’s wife and Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil both hold 60,000 shares.
6) Modern Gems Phuket Company Limited
Modern Gems is a jewellery business registered on December 22, 2011, with a capital of 50 million baht. Tuhao holds 300,000 shares, Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil holds 150,000 shares and Tuhao’s wife holds 50,000 shares.
7) Royal Park Phuket Company Limited
Royal Park is a business selling herbal medicine registered on March 1, 2012, with a capital of 20 million baht. Tuhao holds 120,000 shares, Tuhao’s wife and Sitthiphaiboon Kamnil both hold 40,000 shares each.
8) Royal Internet Company Limited
Royal Internet is a wireless Internet installation service registered on August 16, 2012, with a capital of 2 million baht. Tuhao holds 16,000 shares, Zhuojia Zhuojia holds 3,900 shares and Pisanu Pholcharoen holds 100 shares.
Police say that Modern Gems’ property was home to a giant snake farm selling various snake products. Police said the building was beautiful and set on 10 rai of land worth 100 million baht.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Iranian forces kill young man for celebrating World Cup loss
Thai police seize 8 businesses in Phuket owned by Chinese gangster Tuhao
Planning a small conference? Try Thailand’s super-luxury villas
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
50 crypto mines raided for stealing Thai electricity
Bangkok ranked No.6 in the top 10 best cities for expats
Man armed with a pen gun arrested at seminar visited by PM Prayut
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Racism scandal looms as Prince William and wife Kate arrive in US
Indonesia’s environmental protection plan- trust the billionaires
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
Europe wakes up to US profiteering from Russia-Ukraine conflict
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
Driver furious with BKK shopping mall after foreigner accidentally causes damage to her car | GMT
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thai police arrest drug smugglers with 1.6 million meth pills, 1 suspect still on the loose
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Polish tourist killed in Phuket vehicle crash
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
THAI & Bangkok Airways ordered to fix chaotic delayed luggage, or else!
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
China’s Covid numbers hit record high
Cheating husband says he ‘didn’t mean to’ shoot wife in head in southern Thailand
Man charged with murder of a transwoman found dead in canal
Another Tinder crypto-scammer arrested
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Sponsored4 hours ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment22 hours ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
-
Drugs4 days ago
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
-
Politics3 days ago
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out