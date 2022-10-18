Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations

The government reported yesterday that it plans to push Pattalung province in the southern part of Thailand into the world’s top 100 green or sustainable destinations by 2027.

The Minister of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Piphat Ratchakitprakarn, reported yesterday that his department and the Organization for the Development of Sustainable Tourism have a project to raise awareness of green or sustainable tourism in the Songkla Lake Basin Area in the southern part of Thailand.

The project is named the Strategic Plan for the Development of Sustainable Tourism in the Songkhla Lake Basin Area. Piphat predicts the plan, which kicks off next year, will be a success within five years.

The Songkhla Lake Basin Area covers three provinces in the south, including Song Khla, Pattalung, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The tourism industry in the area boasts 24 natural attractions, 75 cultural attractions, 22 historical attractions, and 40 communities. Piphat believes the three provinces will be improved enormously under the project.

The Director of the Organization for the Development of Sustainable Tourism, Atikhun Kongmee, revealed more about the development in Pattalung. Atikhun said the Pak Pra district of Pattalung will be developed into one of the best green destinations in the world and will be included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network by 2027.

The facilities in the province will be improved to meet the international tourism standard and tourism for all.

After the development, Pattalung is expected to welcome 5% more domestic tourists and 7.5% more foreign tourists and, with it, create more revenue.

Pattalung province is one of the only two landlocked provinces in Thailand, Yala is the other one. The province’s signature feature, one that tourists shouldn’t miss, is the Thai fisherman’s lifestyle and their traditional giant fishing trap. Tourists can check out the huge fishing traps local fishermen use and take a perfect photograph at Pak Pra Canal.