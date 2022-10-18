Connect with us

Crime

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies

Published

 on 

Thai police last night swooped to arrest a serial thief and seized stolen assets of over 10 million baht in the process at a condominium in Bangkok. Officers also uncovered detailed plans for future robberies.

The thief protested his innocence, claiming his friends in prison had planned everything for him.

Police arrested 48 year old Bualuang Wangkeyree last night at 10am at his condo in Soi Sukhumvit 103 in the Bang Na district of Bangkok.

An officer discovered more than 60 stolen items which were worth over 10 million baht, including gold bars, expensive watches, necklaces, diamonds, and old and valuable banknotes, etc.

The police also found 10 future robbery plans complete with routes. The houses Bualuang was targeting belong to a teacher, a police officer, and a former commander of the police.

Bualuang confessed to a robbery at a house in the Evergreen Ville in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok on October 9 but no other locations.

Bualuang told police that the plans for the robberies were drafted by his friends in prison when he was previously in jail for theft.

Bualuang was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing theft by night. He will face imprisonment for one to five years and a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Philippines5 seconds ago

Silly anti-cheating masks in university go viral
Thailand1 hour ago

Drug dealing police spy says he gets rewarded with drugs
Crime1 hour ago

WANTED: Soldier put away for selling meth escapes from prison in northern Thailand
Sponsored1 day ago

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach unveils senior leadership team
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | TAT Governor: Save on Electric Bills, Fly to Thailand Instead
Pattaya1 hour ago

5 men allegedly open fire at Pattaya pool villa
Transport2 hours ago

Change in plane direction surprises Bangkok residents
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides2 hours ago

Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

The truth behind ‘rental guaranteed returns’ in Thailand
Crime2 hours ago

Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies
Thailand2 hours ago

Plan to push Pattalung into world’s top green destinations
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya’s latest gold thief flees to Sri Racha
Thailand3 hours ago

50,000 chickens drown in flood at farm in central Thailand
World3 hours ago

Australia flip-flops on past decision around Israel’s capital
China3 hours ago

China Southern Airlines ready for Bangkok takeoff
Health4 hours ago

UN Ambassador Princess Sirindhorn advocates food and equality
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending