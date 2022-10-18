Serial thief blames prison friends for planning robberies

Thai police last night swooped to arrest a serial thief and seized stolen assets of over 10 million baht in the process at a condominium in Bangkok. Officers also uncovered detailed plans for future robberies.

The thief protested his innocence, claiming his friends in prison had planned everything for him.

Police arrested 48 year old Bualuang Wangkeyree last night at 10am at his condo in Soi Sukhumvit 103 in the Bang Na district of Bangkok.

An officer discovered more than 60 stolen items which were worth over 10 million baht, including gold bars, expensive watches, necklaces, diamonds, and old and valuable banknotes, etc.

The police also found 10 future robbery plans complete with routes. The houses Bualuang was targeting belong to a teacher, a police officer, and a former commander of the police.

Bualuang confessed to a robbery at a house in the Evergreen Ville in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakarn province near Bangkok on October 9 but no other locations.

Bualuang told police that the plans for the robberies were drafted by his friends in prison when he was previously in jail for theft.

Bualuang was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing theft by night. He will face imprisonment for one to five years and a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht.